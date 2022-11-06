Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Tennessee makes list of front-runners for defensive-back target
A defensive-back target who visited Tennessee last month included the Vols on his list of favorites Wednesday night. Class of 2023 defensive back Tyler Scott of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Ga., announced his top seven college choices in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that Tennessee is one of three SEC schools he's strongly considering.
Vanderbilt basketball recruiting: Commodores sign all three members of 2023 class
No unpleasant surprises took place for Vanderbilt on Wednesday when the signing period opened for men's basketball, as all three members of the Commodores' 2023 recruiting class penned their National Letters of Intent. Coach Jerry Stackhouse's three commits are all on board — 3-star big man Carter Lang, 3-star forward JaQualon Roberts and 3-star guard Isaiah West. Vanderbilt's class sit at No. 39 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.
Bowl projections following Week 10
In the 38-27 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night, South Carolina secured bowl eligibility with three games to go in its 2022 season. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) are now bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons in head coach Shane Beamer's first two seasons as the head man. Last season, South Carolina was selected to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and defeated North Carolina 38-21.
Redshirting freshmen making progress in developmental year
The calendar has turned to November, there’s three games left in the season and it’s basically known what South Carolina is as a 2022 football team. But there are some young guys on the roster and a staff tasked with developing them, while also coaching the guys on the roster who are playing every Saturday.
Searching for consistency
Pete Townshend may not have the same appreciation for SEC football as Pete Lembo does for British rock-and-roll bands. Nonetheless, Lembo drew a parallel to The Who and South Carolina special teams play, during his chat with members of the media on Wednesday. “In 2014, (my wife) Jen and I...
Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
Khalifa Keith Decommits From Kentucky
South Carolina running back target Khalifa Keith has backed off his pledge to Kentucky and will weigh his options ahead of early national signing day.
WSFA
Tuskegee to play Benedict in SIAC Championship Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will battle the Benedict Tigers for the SIAC Championship Saturday afternoon. Tuskegee is 8-2, while Benedict is 10-0 for the 2022 football season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, SC. Sign up for...
CBS Sports
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley wants unity and versatility as Gamecocks look to repeat
For Dawn Staley, having a sense of unity is the recipe for success on the basketball court and in life. The South Carolina head coach fires up her grill every week to practice what she constantly preaches to her team. "I got a couple of friends who live in our...
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State
South Carolina's basketball team gears up to tip off their season against South Carolina State on Tuesday.
wfxg.com
Aiken County basketball teams recognize top athletes
(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - High School Basketball tips off in the Palmetto State soon, but some of the standout athletes have set their focus beyond basketball. Sam Leverette is a successful business owner now, but there was a time when he was a high school basketball star at Midland Valley. “Roughly 60-70 percent of student athletes feel that they will play at the Division I level,” said Leverette.
wach.com
Scholarship honors Newberry College’s first Black men’s basketball coach, AD
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A newly endowed scholarship will honor Newberry College’s first Black head men’s basketball coach and athletic director, William Grafton Young Jr. Young served as head men’s basketball coach from 1992 until 2002 and as director of athletics from 1995 until 2000. His...
Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
$1.9 billion up for grabs in Powerball drawing Monday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Powerball fever continues with $1.9 billion dollars up for grabs in Monday night's drawing. If there's no jackpot winner Monday night it will be the longest consecutive drought in Powerball history. The lottery is a game of chance. “I feel pretty lucky this is our third...
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
New murals coming to Orangeburg for first time in 10 years
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — There are only a few murals on buildings in the city of Orangeburg, but soon that could change. The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) is working on what's called the Downtown Murals project, which could bring six new murals to the city for the first time in ten years.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC
South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
wfxg.com
Man's body found in manhole in Johnston
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
wach.com
DHEC: Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County, no known exposures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Millwood Avenue and Princeton Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. This is an ongoing investigation. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time.
Paper ballots, pickup truck help voters at North Augusta, SC precinct
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A pickup truck helping voters to cast their ballots is not something you’ll often see. “People were like, What’s going on? Like, is this okay? And how is this happening?,” Aiken County State Republican Party Executive Committee member Jane Page Thompson told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. Thompson […]
