Columbia, SC

247Sports

Tennessee makes list of front-runners for defensive-back target

A defensive-back target who visited Tennessee last month included the Vols on his list of favorites Wednesday night. Class of 2023 defensive back Tyler Scott of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Ga., announced his top seven college choices in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that Tennessee is one of three SEC schools he's strongly considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vanderbilt basketball recruiting: Commodores sign all three members of 2023 class

No unpleasant surprises took place for Vanderbilt on Wednesday when the signing period opened for men's basketball, as all three members of the Commodores' 2023 recruiting class penned their National Letters of Intent. Coach Jerry Stackhouse's three commits are all on board — 3-star big man Carter Lang, 3-star forward JaQualon Roberts and 3-star guard Isaiah West. Vanderbilt's class sit at No. 39 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Bowl projections following Week 10

In the 38-27 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night, South Carolina secured bowl eligibility with three games to go in its 2022 season. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) are now bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons in head coach Shane Beamer's first two seasons as the head man. Last season, South Carolina was selected to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and defeated North Carolina 38-21.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Redshirting freshmen making progress in developmental year

The calendar has turned to November, there’s three games left in the season and it’s basically known what South Carolina is as a 2022 football team. But there are some young guys on the roster and a staff tasked with developing them, while also coaching the guys on the roster who are playing every Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Searching for consistency

Pete Townshend may not have the same appreciation for SEC football as Pete Lembo does for British rock-and-roll bands. Nonetheless, Lembo drew a parallel to The Who and South Carolina special teams play, during his chat with members of the media on Wednesday. “In 2014, (my wife) Jen and I...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSFA

Tuskegee to play Benedict in SIAC Championship Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will battle the Benedict Tigers for the SIAC Championship Saturday afternoon. Tuskegee is 8-2, while Benedict is 10-0 for the 2022 football season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, SC. Sign up for...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Aiken County basketball teams recognize top athletes

(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - High School Basketball tips off in the Palmetto State soon, but some of the standout athletes have set their focus beyond basketball. Sam Leverette is a successful business owner now, but there was a time when he was a high school basketball star at Midland Valley. “Roughly 60-70 percent of student athletes feel that they will play at the Division I level,” said Leverette.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC

South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Man's body found in manhole in Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
JOHNSTON, SC
wach.com

DHEC: Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County, no known exposures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Millwood Avenue and Princeton Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. This is an ongoing investigation. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Paper ballots, pickup truck help voters at North Augusta, SC precinct

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A pickup truck helping voters to cast their ballots is not something you’ll often see. “People were like, What’s going on? Like, is this okay? And how is this happening?,” Aiken County State Republican Party Executive Committee member Jane Page Thompson told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. Thompson […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

