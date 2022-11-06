ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky’s basketball opener; UK football’s win at Missouri

By John Clay
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4kU4_0j0z2TQE00

S ubscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky football Wildcats defeated Missouri 21-17 in Columbia on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The Kentucky basketball team opens its 2022-23 regular season on Monday, November 7, 2022, against Howard at Rupp Arena. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss both.

For more University of Kentucky athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193nWY_0j0z2TQE00
Former Covington Catholic star CJ Fredrick (1) had a team-high 15 points, three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in Kentucky’s 56-38 men’s basketball exhibition game victory over Missouri Western State. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

It hasn’t been pretty, but a 6-3 Kentucky football team is nothing to take for granted

Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s win against the Missouri Tigers

Stock watch: Trevin Wallace, Jordan Dingle rising, but kicking, pass protection woes grow

First Scouting Report: Can Kentucky extend its hold over Vanderbilt?

Meet the 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats: Sahvir Wheeler earns respect as first-team All-SEC pick

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops comments on special teams issues

Kentucky has fallen short of the expectations largely this season after being projected as one of the best teams in the nation and one of the areas of concern has been special teams. Head coach Mark Stoops recently commented on that in his weekly radio show. “It’s a problem, it’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

The Kentucky Wildcats got their season off to a great start on Monday night with a 95-63 victory over Howard. Now that the season is officially underway, Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology on Tuesday and the Cats are Lunardi’s favorite to cut down the nets. Lunardi also has...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
14K+
Followers
600
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy