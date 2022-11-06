Flu forces Alabama school district to go virtual for a week

An Alabama school district is switching to virtual classes for the next week because of rising flu cases among students and teachers.

Marshall County school officials have put in-person classes on hold and asked students to log in for remote learning Monday through Thursday. The school district said in a statement that so many people are getting sick with the flu that schools are short on staff and unable to operate.

Marshall County schools will also be closed Friday for the Veterans Day holiday.

Alabama has been seeing high levels of influenza, al.com reported. During the last week of October, more than 100 flu outbreaks were reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health.