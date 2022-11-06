ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Dusan Vlahovic

By Dylan McBennett
 3 days ago

Manchester United are set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both in need of the same things at the moment. A right-back, hence the links for both clubs on Denzel Dumfries. A central midfielder, Frenkie De Jong, and now a striker.

Dusan Vlahovic has not had the best of times at Juventus since leaving Fiorentina, but the Serbian is still regarded as one of the world's top strikers. Manchester United and Chelsea know this, and are willing to take a chance on the player.

Vlahovic could be set to end his nightmare at Juventus.

Manchester United are interested in Chelsea target Dusan Vlahovic.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United are interested in signing Chelsea target Dusan Vlahovic, as Erik Ten Hag looks to bolster his squad with a number nine.

Chelsea and United have been in search of a number nine, as both clubs lack an out and out world class player at the business end of the pitch.

Both clubs are targeting Benjamin Sesko, and are now set to enter into a battle for Dusan Vlahovic.

Both clubs could also battle it out for Benjamin Sesko.

It would be interesting to see which club goes for which player. Sesko may be forced to stay at Leipzig for a season after signing from Salzburg, so both clubs could battle it out for the signing of Vlahovic.

The player is expected to be around £75-80million despite his underwhelming time at Juventus.

Vlahovic is a Manchester United target, and Chelsea will have to move quick if they want him.

