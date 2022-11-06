Read full article on original website
Popculture
Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud
Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Popculture
Reba McEntire Just Shared the Sweetest Photo With Boyfriend Rex Linn
Reba McEntire is in love and wants her 2.2 million Instagram followers to know it. The country music legend recently shared a photo of her alongside her boyfriend Rex Linn and a few furry friends. "Nobody show this to Riddler!!! When we played St. Louis two weeks ago, @strayrescuestl brought in puppies to visit us. We fell in love with them! If you're in the St. Louis area and looking for a pet of your own, check them out," she captioned the post. Before making their love official, they had a friendship than spanned decades. They first met in 1991, 30 years before they began dating. Mc Entire was previously married to Charlie Battles and later to music manager Narvel Blackstock. The pair had their first date in 2020, and the rest is history. "[We've been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress," McEntire shared on her Living & Learning podcast. "He's very into my music, I'm very into his career — it's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too."
Popculture
Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex
Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Obvious Blunder During '90s Night
Dancing With the Stars had not one, but two significant blunders during the course of its '90s-themed episode. Fans took note of the fact that co-host Tyra Banks had an awkward moment when she walked in front of the judges' panel while they were handing out scores. Aside from that moment, the broadcast itself had a bit of a blunder when it randomly switched to a shot of a camera rig the middle of Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy's routine.
Popculture
'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future
Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. After...
Popculture
Chanel West Coast Reveals Her Baby's Name
Chanel West Coast is sharing more details about her newborn. During an interview with Us Weekly, Chanel opened up about her birthing experience. Additionally, she also shared the name of her baby girl. Chanel welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, on Wednesday. While chatting with Us Weekly,...
Popculture
'The Masked Singer' Reveals Identity of Walrus and Milkshake During '90s Night
Despite being pushed back (and pushed, and pushed) due to the World Series, Masked Singer's '90s night did not disappoint as the show's milestone 100th episode aired. '90s rap duo Tag Team, who also served as Masked Singer hype men in this episode, performed "Whoomp! (There It Is)" as part of the episode's throwback theme. Lance Bass of NSYNC also made his debut on the show, although he wasn't a contestant. To assist each competitor, he was joined by fellow '90s star and close friend Danielle Fishel.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Popculture
Jessica Simpson Appears to Respond to Concern Over Her 'Strange' Behavior
Jessica Simpson's fans were concerned for her well-being last week after she published a new commercial for Pottery Barn. In an apparent response, Simpson revealed that she is five years sober and that some criticism can still be hurtful. Simpson included a video of herself singing, adding that this helps her "ground" herself and heal.
Popculture
Who Is The Bride on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 7
The Masked Singer was finally back on Wednesday this week, now that there are no pesky baseball playoff games to get in the way. "Hall of Fame Night" introduced three new singers to the field, kicking off with The Bride, a pink dinosaur in a wedding gown! The elaborate costume did not stop The Bride from doing so well that he will be moving on to the next round. The Bride's identity was not revealed, but there were plenty of clues about who he is. Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for The Bride on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you aren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service).
Popculture
Alanis Morissette Explains Why She Dropped out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance
Alanis Morissette was scheduled to join Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles in honoring Carly Simon at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday but was nowhere to be found. The day after the show, Morissette took to Instagram to explain her sudden decision to drop out. Although she left some mystery behind her reasoning, the Jagged Little Pill singer suggested that she felt mistreated by the production team and noted that she has spent "decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment."
Popculture
Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She and Ben Affleck Rekindled Their Flame
Jennifer Lopez finally shared the origin story for Beniffer 2.0 in a new interview with Vogue. Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited in April 2021, after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. Affleck had also just gone through a breakup with Ana de Armas and had just recently praised Lopez in an interview. That set the stage for their reunion, which led to their marrying in July.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Double Elimination Knocks out Two Favorites
Dancing With the Stars took things back to the '90s on Monday night, but the night of nostalgia was capped off with heartbreak. At the end of the evening, two celebrities were knocked out of the Disney+ dance competition in a double elimination. Scroll through to learn who was eliminated (if you went already watching via Disney+).
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Gopher Is a Music Icon
The Masked Singer celebrated the greatest artists of all time with this week's "Hall of Fame Night" episode. The first unmasked contestant was Gopher, who swaggered onstage just like a "Rhinestone Cowboy." Gopher's singing skills were not enough to help him reach the next stage, so he was unmasked in the end! He was revealed to be an iconic funk musician. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
Popculture
Olivia Culpo Admits to Struggling Financially After Nick Jonas Breakup: 'Couldn't Afford Groceries'
Olivia Culpo is opening up about her struggle to emotionally and financially recover from the end of her relationship with Nick Jonas. The model, 30, opened up about her former relationship with the Jonas Brothers star, 30, during the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, revealing that their breakup in 2015 after nearly two years together was a "very formative" experience for her.
Popculture
ABC Ending Hit Series After 5 Seasons
ABC's A Million Little Things will end with its upcoming fifth season. The final season of the drama will premiere on Feb. 8 and will air in the show's original time slot of Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. In a video announcing the upcoming end of the show, the show's cast told all the "Millionaires" out there that "now feels like the right time to say goodbye."
Popculture
Amazon Cancels Fantasy Series Ahead of Second Season Premiere
Amazon released the teaser trailer for Carnival Row Season 2 on Monday, but at the same time announced that the series is coming to an end. The fantasy series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne premiered back in 2019, and its second season has been on hold ever since. Sadly, although it is finally coming out next year, it will be the last installment.
Popculture
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian
Actress Rebel Wilson is a mom! On Monday, the comedian announced on Instagram that she had welcomed her first child via surrogate. She is now the proud mother of a baby girl named Royce Lillian. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Wilson...
Popculture
Jennifer Aniston Slams Rumors Brad Pitt 'Left' Her Because She 'Wouldn't Give Him a Kid'
Jennifer Aniston shared the truth of a longstanding rumor about her and Brad Pitt. In an interview with Allure published on Nov. 9, the actress called out a perception that she was "selfish" in her relationship with Pitt, 58, which led to the marriage's dissolution."I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," she said. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point." The Friends alum said it was "really hard" to deal with the public speculation about her private life. "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," she said.
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 7)
November may have already brought new additions like Moneyball, Enola Holmes 2, and Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 to the Netflix streaming library, but even more exciting additions are about to roll out. This week, Netflix is dipping into its November 2022 content list to bring subscribers 16 new titles, including 12 Netflix original series and films that are sure to have viewers glued to their screens.
