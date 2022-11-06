Reba McEntire is in love and wants her 2.2 million Instagram followers to know it. The country music legend recently shared a photo of her alongside her boyfriend Rex Linn and a few furry friends. "Nobody show this to Riddler!!! When we played St. Louis two weeks ago, @strayrescuestl brought in puppies to visit us. We fell in love with them! If you're in the St. Louis area and looking for a pet of your own, check them out," she captioned the post. Before making their love official, they had a friendship than spanned decades. They first met in 1991, 30 years before they began dating. Mc Entire was previously married to Charlie Battles and later to music manager Narvel Blackstock. The pair had their first date in 2020, and the rest is history. "[We've been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress," McEntire shared on her Living & Learning podcast. "He's very into my music, I'm very into his career — it's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too."

3 DAYS AGO