Live In-Game Updates: FINAL: Vintage Tom Brady Steals 16-13 Win from Rams

The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash for the third time in 14 months on Sunday.

A rematch of last season's thrilling NFC Divisional is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium Sunday, as the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) look to get back on track after slow starts to the season.

The two teams will clash for the third time in 14 months after the Rams won 34-24 in Week 3 of last season before pulling off another win over quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs in the playoffs after an exciting 30-27 finish.

But things are much different this time around for both teams.

The Bucs stumble into Sunday on a three-game losing streak while the Rams are coming off a 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, which saw LA get shutout in the second half.

The Rams will see the return of running back Cam Akers after a three-game absence for personal reasons. However, his return is unlikely to help remedy LA's poor rushing offense, which is averaging the second-fewest rush yards per game (68.4) this season.

The only team averaging less? Tampa Bay at 61.9 yards per game. Sunday should be a pass-heavy battle.

FIRST QUARTER

The Rams quickly went three-and-out on their first drive, picking up just five yards on a short catch from running back Darrell Henderson Jr.

change of possession

The Bucs began their first drive with a 10-yard catch from receiver Mike Evans and a 19-yard grab from veteran Julio Jones

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady then found Evans again for a 13-yard gain, but Tampa Bay was stuffed near the goal line and had to settle for three points.

FIELD GOAL BUCS: Succop nails a chip-shot 20-yard field goal to give Tampa Bay an early lead.

Bucs 3, Rams 0

change of possession

Rams receiver Van Jefferson gets his first target of the season deep downfield, but drops the easy pass with no one around him.

Stafford found receiver Cooper Kupp for two catches but it was a sack of Stafford that put the Rams into a 3rd and 19 before they punted.

change of possession

A first-down holding call killed Tampa Bay's drive before it began, as the Bucs went three-and-out.

change of possession

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

Stafford found receiver Allen Robinson II for a five-yard gain on third-and-short.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: But despite being slow out of the gate, Kupp burst through the middle of Tampa's secondary for a 69-yard touchdown to give the Rams the lead and their first score of the game.

Rams 7, Bucs 3

change of possession

The Bucs went three-and-out on their next drive, unable to answer LA's long score.

change of possession



LA wasn't able to build off of the Kupp touchdown and went three-and-out as well, giving the ball back to the Bucs.

change of possession

Two incompletions on the first two plays of the drive put Tampa Bay at 3rd and 10, but failed to pick up the first on a six-yard catch by receiver Scotty Miller.

change of possession

Back-to-back run from Henderson Jr. put LA in position to convert on 3rd and 3 but Stafford was unable to connect with Jefferson as the Rams went three-and-out and punted. This marked the fourth straight three-and-out between each team.

change of possession

Bucs running back Rachaad White got five carries on Tampa Bay's next drive, helping Tampa Bay get into field-goal range. But Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner hurdled over the line to block Succop's 52-yard attempt.

change of possession

The Rams failed to pick up any yardage on their next drive and went three-and-out for the third straight possession.

change of possession

A pass interference call against Rams rookie cornerback Derion Kendrick gave the Bucs 32 free yards to begin the drive. Brady then connected with receiver Chris Godwin and Jones for seven and nine yards, respectively.

FIELD GOAL BUCS: Succop nailed a 38-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the half to cap off a nine-play, 70-yard drive.

Rams 7, Bucs 6

HALFTIME

THIRD QUARTER

Tampa Bay's offensive woes continued, as the Bucs went three-and-out to begin the third quarter.

change of possession

Stafford found Robinson for a diving 15-yard gain to move the chains. Rams running back Malcolm Brown then snagged a low pass but ran toward the chains for a 10-yard gain.

Henderson Jr. then rattled off an impressive 23-yard run after rushing for 10 yards on the previous play.

FIELD GOAL RAMS: Rams kicker Matt Gay nailed a 26-yard field goal to extend LA's lead.

Rams 10, Bucs 6

change of possession

It was rinse and repeat for the Bucs offense on the next drive, as they went three-and-out yet again.

change of possession

The Bucs sacked Stafford on second down and killed the drive, as the Rams went three-an-out for the fifth time of the game.

change of possession

Tampa Bay elected to go for it from the LA 45-yard line, but Brady was sacked by Aaron Donald.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS

After the Bucs turned it over on downs, Stafford found Kupp for a 34-yard gain to get LA down to the Tampa Bay 10-yard line.

FIELD GOAL RAMS: Gay nailed a 35-yard field goal to extend LA's lead after getting set up with the short field.

Rams 13, Bucs 6

change of possession

END OF THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER

After six plays, the Bucs punted to begin the fourth quarter.

change of possession

The Rams got nothing on their next drive and went three-and-out again.

change of possession

FIELD GOAL BUCS: Succop capped off a nine-play, 30-yard drive with a 50-yard field goal to cut into LA's lead.

Rams 13, Bucs 9

change of possession

LA went three-and-out once again after Stafford was sacked on third down.

change of possession

Brady targeted Miller five times on the next drive. But it was the fifth target that Miller dropped in the end zone, forcing the Bucs to go for it from the LA six-yard line.

Brady was unable to connect with Evans, as the Bucs turned it over on downs.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS

Looking to run out the clock, the Rams gave Henderson two Carrie’s and had Kupp take a jet sweep toward the right sideline. But again, LA went three-and-out and gave the Bucs a fighting chance after the punt.

change of possession

Brady began the potential game-winning drive with a 28-yard completion to Otton over the middle, his longest throw of the day.

He then connected with Miller for back-to-back completions to draw Tampa Bay even closer.

TOUCHDOWN BUCS: Brady connects with Otton for a one-yard score to essentially give Tampa Bay the win with nine seconds left.

FINAL: Bucs 16, Rams 13

