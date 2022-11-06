Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Steelers release former Alabama linebacker
With the return of outside linebacker T.J. Watt from injured reserve apparently imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived Ryan Anderson on Tuesday. The Steelers signed the former Daphne High School and Alabama standout to their practice squad on Sept. 13 after Watt sustained a pectoral injury in Pittsburgh’s season-opening game. After Anderson played in one game as a practice-squad elevation, the Steelers signed the outside linebacker to their active roster on Oct. 8.
Michael Vick reacts to Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields breaking his NFL record: ‘The next generation doing it just a little bit better’
Michael Vick was on an airplane Sunday afternoon when he got a text message from a friend and learned he was trending on Twitter. That’s when Vick discovered that, along with racing past Miami Dolphins defenders at Soldier Field, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was sprinting past Vick in the NFL record book. Fields ran for 178 yards in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, the most in a ...
Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
Tua Tagovailoa’s leap has Dolphins eyeing deep playoff run
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A lot of people were shocked when Tyreek Hill, only a few months into his Miami Dolphins tenure, called Tua Tagovailoa the “most accurate” quarterback in the NFL. Maybe he was on to something. At the midway point of the season, the...
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
Acho: Bears' Justin Fields Is ‘Most Dangerous QB in Football' Right Now
Acho: Fields is 'most dangerous QB in football' right now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The consensus surrounding Sunday's Bears' loss to the Miami Dolphins is this – it's a moral victory because Justin Fields and the offense played well. There's nothing to be ashamed of here. Fields...
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had a hilarious tactic to try to stop Justin Fields on Sunday
On Sunday at Soldier Field, second-year Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields continued his emergence, torching the Dolphins D for 178 yards … on the ground. The performance, including a 61-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter, set a new NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game, surpassing the great Michael Vick.
Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run.
How avoiding sacks, entrusting QB Justin Fields has injected life into Bears offense
After a home loss on Thursday night to Carson Wentz in Week 6, the Chicago Bears dropped to 2-4 on the season. Aside from a fluky fourth-quarter comeback against Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon in Week 1, the Bears had just one win on the season — and that was at home against the lowly Houston Texans.
Sooners in NFL: Joe Mixon scores 5 touchdowns, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to victory in Week 9
A total of 15 Sooners participated in Week 9 of NFL action. Joe Mixon’s dominant five-touchdown performance propelled the Cincinnati Bengals to a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, while Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Houston Texans to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks at home and running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a highlight-reel play in the New England Patriots’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
