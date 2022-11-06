A total of 15 Sooners participated in Week 9 of NFL action. Joe Mixon’s dominant five-touchdown performance propelled the Cincinnati Bengals to a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, while Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Houston Texans to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks at home and running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a highlight-reel play in the New England Patriots’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO