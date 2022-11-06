ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Pittsburgh Steelers release former Alabama linebacker

With the return of outside linebacker T.J. Watt from injured reserve apparently imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived Ryan Anderson on Tuesday. The Steelers signed the former Daphne High School and Alabama standout to their practice squad on Sept. 13 after Watt sustained a pectoral injury in Pittsburgh’s season-opening game. After Anderson played in one game as a practice-squad elevation, the Steelers signed the outside linebacker to their active roster on Oct. 8.
Chicago Tribune

Michael Vick reacts to Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields breaking his NFL record: ‘The next generation doing it just a little bit better’

Michael Vick was on an airplane Sunday afternoon when he got a text message from a friend and learned he was trending on Twitter. That’s when Vick discovered that, along with racing past Miami Dolphins defenders at Soldier Field, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was sprinting past Vick in the NFL record book. Fields ran for 178 yards in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, the most in a ...
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
Yardbarker

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
FOX Sports

Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run.
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in NFL: Joe Mixon scores 5 touchdowns, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to victory in Week 9

A total of 15 Sooners participated in Week 9 of NFL action. Joe Mixon’s dominant five-touchdown performance propelled the Cincinnati Bengals to a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, while Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Houston Texans to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks at home and running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a highlight-reel play in the New England Patriots’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
