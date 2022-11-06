ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arsenal reach Women’s Super League summit with win over Leicester

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbxeX_0j0z1OMS00

Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Women’s Super League season with a 4-0 win at bottom side Leicester to move top of the table.

Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley all found the net in the first half to give the visitors a commanding lead, with Catley scoring directly from a 38th-minute corner.

Stina Blackstenius completed the rout early in the second half as Jonas Eidevall’s side completed a sixth straight win and a 14th consecutive league victory in a run dating back to last season.

Manchester United had the chance to regain top spot in the day’s late game against Chelsea, but it was the defending champions who won 3-1 at Leigh Sports Village.

Sophie Ingle set up Sam Kerr to open the scoring on the hour mark after United lost possession deep inside their own half and the Australian turned provider three minutes later, picking out Lauren James to sidefoot home.

Alessia Russo pulled a goal back with 20 minutes remaining but Erin Cuthbert’s deflected stoppage-time goal put the result beyond doubt and left Chelsea second on goal difference.

Two own goals from Reading captain Emma Mukandi handed Manchester City a 3-0 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

After 53 minutes Lauren Hemp played a one-two with Bunny Shaw on the edge of the area and fired a square ball across the box which Mukandi diverted into her own net.

Seven minutes later, Hemp’s cross was pushed away by goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns but ricocheted off Mukandi into the net, with Shaw’s 76th-minute header from Mary Fowler’s cross wrapping up the points.

Rachel Daly scored a second-half penalty to give Aston Villa a 1-0 win over Liverpool at Prenton Park.

England international Daly made no mistake from the spot after goalkeeper Rachael Laws brought down Kirsty Hanson in the box.

Danielle Carter scored twice and set up another as Brighton began life without Hope Powell by winning a nine-goal thriller 5-4 at West Ham.

Powell stepped down this week following the 8-0 home defeat by Tottenham and Brighton again fell behind when an attempted cross from Lisa Evans drifted into the far corner.

However, Carter pounced on Hammers goalkeeper Sophie Hillyerd’s poor touch to equalise and then set up Veatriki Sarri to slide Brighton in front.

Carter’s penalty, after Grace Fisk tripped Julia Zigiotti Olme, made it 3-1 before an own goal from Victoria Williams gave the home side a lifeline.

Goals from Elisabeth Terland and Jorja Fox looked to have sealed a comfortable win for the visitors, only for a late double from Viviane Asseyi to set up a frantic finish in almost 10 minutes of time added on.

Tottenham’s game against Everton was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Brisbane Road.

