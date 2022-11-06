ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind. Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should...
SEATTLE, WA

