Weber County, UT

Gephardt Daily

Solo skier triggers Summit County avalanche, escapes unhurt

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche Wednesday on the Park City Ridgeline, according to the Utah Avalanche Center. “Not buried, not injured. Two feet deep, 40 feet wide, 150 feet length (estimated),” says a tweet issued at 10:35 a.m. by the center.
PARK CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border

RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
TREMONTON, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

More than 22,000 lose power in Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — More than 22,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers were without electricity early Monday after high winds blew through the Salt Lake Valley overnight. According to RMP website, the juice was cut off to about 6,300 homes and businesses in Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Silver Alert issued for West Jordan man

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police have issued a Silver Alert for Benjamin Cuamba-Campos, last seen Saturday. The 67-year-old Hispanic man was last seen at 2751 W. 7550 South in that city. Cuamba-Campos is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing...
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: Medical issue causes driver to crash into Taylorsville gym

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A car crashed into a Taylorsville gym Sunday afternoon after the driver suffered a medical issue, police said. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal said the driver was in the parking lot of VASA Fitness, 5345 S. 4015 West, about 3:45 p.m. when a medical issue caused them to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the front of the building.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Outsider.com

Moose Wandering Through Salt Lake City Relocated

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, officials have relocated a young moose after it was spotted roaming around Salt Lake City over multiple days. Per reports from the department, people saw the moose in the Avenues neighborhood of the Utah city. On Friday, DWR biologists found the animal once it had settled in someone’s backyard.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios

The best taquerias in Utah County

Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

