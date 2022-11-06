Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Solo skier triggers Summit County avalanche, escapes unhurt
PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche Wednesday on the Park City Ridgeline, according to the Utah Avalanche Center. “Not buried, not injured. Two feet deep, 40 feet wide, 150 feet length (estimated),” says a tweet issued at 10:35 a.m. by the center.
Gephardt Daily
Dump truck driver charged after 2021 collision that killed Draper woman
DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Nearly a year after the traffic accident death of a 78-year-old woman, the driver who struck her SUV with a dump truck, causing it to roll down a steep hill and eject her, is being charged in her death. The victim...
Man indicted after fatal Draper dump truck crash
The driver a dump truck that allegedly struck an SUV in Draper in November 2021, killing a woman, now faces multiple charges in court.
Gephardt Daily
One person hospitalized with critical injuries after officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is reported to be in critical but stable condition after an officer-involved critical incident Tuesday morning in the East Central neighborhood of Salt Lake City. Police responded after calls for assistance from a mental health crisis team....
14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border
RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Alleged DUI driver on I-15 cuts off SUV, pushes it into tanker, causing rollover, injuries in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was booked into the Weber County jail Sunday after a crash that sent another driver to the hospital. The accident happened at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 near the North Ogden exit. Suspect Kaden...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
Gephardt Daily
More than 22,000 lose power in Salt Lake Valley
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — More than 22,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers were without electricity early Monday after high winds blew through the Salt Lake Valley overnight. According to RMP website, the juice was cut off to about 6,300 homes and businesses in Salt...
Gephardt Daily
Silver Alert issued for West Jordan man
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police have issued a Silver Alert for Benjamin Cuamba-Campos, last seen Saturday. The 67-year-old Hispanic man was last seen at 2751 W. 7550 South in that city. Cuamba-Campos is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing...
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
Gephardt Daily
Police offer winter driving tips after Mother Nature knocks out traffic signals in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — After Monday morning’s power outages, the Salt Lake City Police Department posted a video on winter driving amid such challenges. “Today, Mother Nature did a number on the power system and morning commute,” reads the noon post on...
Gephardt Daily
Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
Gephardt Daily
Passenger arrested after stolen Audi hits bus, 2 other vehicles in Midvale; driver at large
MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A male passenger was arrested and a female driver remains at large after Unified police attempted a stolen vehicle traffic stop Tuesday morning and the Audi fled the scene. The incident started just after 9:30 a.m. when officers noticed the stolen...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City officials seek volunteers to keep storm drains clear of leaves, debris
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City is looking for volunteers for its Adopt a Storm Drain program. The goal is to keep storm drains clear of fallen leaves and other debris that contributes to water pollution and localized flooding. “Like programs that...
14 cows killed by oncoming traffic after escaping field enclosure
A large number of cows made their way onto Highway 13 Saturday morning, where several were killed by cars travelling on the road, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
Gephardt Daily
Police: Medical issue causes driver to crash into Taylorsville gym
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A car crashed into a Taylorsville gym Sunday afternoon after the driver suffered a medical issue, police said. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal said the driver was in the parking lot of VASA Fitness, 5345 S. 4015 West, about 3:45 p.m. when a medical issue caused them to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the front of the building.
Gephardt Daily
3 vehicles crash into livestock on Box Elder County highway, killing 14 cows, injuring several others
GARLAND, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire officials in Box Elder County say three vehicles hit and killed an estimated 14 cows and injured several others Saturday morning. The cows were hit on State Route 13 about a mile north of Garland, according to Facebook posts from...
Moose Wandering Through Salt Lake City Relocated
According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, officials have relocated a young moose after it was spotted roaming around Salt Lake City over multiple days. Per reports from the department, people saw the moose in the Avenues neighborhood of the Utah city. On Friday, DWR biologists found the animal once it had settled in someone’s backyard.
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
The best taquerias in Utah County
Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
