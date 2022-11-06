Malibu Bu Bash Halloween Carnival held at Malibu Bluffs Park

From fairies to butterflies to skeletons and scarecrows, Malibu Bluffs Park was filled with all kinds of creatures for the annual Malibu Bu Bash Halloween Carnival on Friday, Oct. 28.

The event included carnival games, bounce houses, an art activity with the Malibu Library, interactive S.T.E.A.M demonstrations with MakMo Mobilemaker, and a costume parade on the “Cat Walk.” Face painting with Fancy Pantz and food from D’Amores Pizza Truck was also available for families to enjoy.

Parent Rachel Hall brought her son Ethan 9, to the event and said she has been attending the city events since he was 11 months old.

“It’s a lot of fun, I love it,” Hall said.

Attendees were also able to donate a new pair of socks for Sock-tober, a donation drive to benefit homeless shelters and those in need. A donation box was onsite upon check-in, and participants were able to receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize.

Pepperdine University student athletes were also in attendance handing out candies to kids in costumes.

To see more city events visit malibucity.org/calendar .

Ethan Hall and Lincoln Campbell show off the bracelets they won at the Halloween Bu Bash on on Friday, Oct. 28. Four-year-old Reef Nilsson and mother Beth Nilsson dressed as Ghostbusters for the Malibu Bluffs Halloween Bu Bash on Friday Oct. 28. Four-year-old Reef Nilsson, in his Ghostbuster costume, dances during the Halloween Bu Bash on Friday, Oct. 28.

