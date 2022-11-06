ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Kari Lake’s campaign received envelope with ‘suspicious’ white powder

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjvmC_0j0z0yf300
FILE – Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

A campaign office for Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake received a suspicious package containing white powder on Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to an address where Lake’s campaign office is located and found suspicious items inside the mail, police told The Hill.

The items were collected and the area was secured, police added. No one was injured and the investigation remains active.

The Hill has reached out to Lake’s campaign for comment.

A spokesperson for Lake told The Washington Post that a staffer, who was trained as a nurse, opened the envelope with the white powder and then quickly set it down. The staffer did not open a second, similar envelope.

The FBI, Phoenix Fire Department and a hazmat squad responded and sent the sample for testing, according to the Post. Lake is on the campaign trail and was not exposed, and the staffer who opened the package has not experienced any symptoms.

The news follows an incident last month in which Lake’s opponent in the race, Democrat Katie Hobbs, reported to police that someone broke into her office and stole some items.

Police arrested a suspect in that case, which has not been determined to be politically motivated.

Hobbs condemned the suspicious packages that arrived at Lake’s office in a statement to the Post.

“Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy,” Hobbs said.

The midterm elections are on Tuesday, and the race between Hobbs and Lake is one of the most closely watched gubernatorial contests in the country.

Comments / 26

John Castillo
3d ago

at least Hobbs had class and condenmed what happened. contrary to Lake making jest of what happened to Polosi's husband. totally disrespectful along with the idiot in the audience who laughed. no class!!@

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Seven high-profile races where voters are still waiting on results

Election Day has passed, but many voters are still waiting to see who will win a number of high-profile races. Control of both the House and Senate remains up for grabs, and election officials in critical counties in uncalled races have indicated vote counting will continue throughout the week. As results keep trickling in, here’s…
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Republican Eli Crane flips Arizona House seat

Republican Eli Crane is projected to defeat Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D) in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, a key pickup for Republicans that puts the party one step closer to winning a House majority. NBC and ABC called the race. Crane, a businessman and former Navy SEAL, was leading...
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Boebert trails by 62 votes in razor-tight Colorado race

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 62 ballots with more than 95 percent of votes counted, according to figures tallied by The New York Times. The two campaigns expressed optimism in conversations with The...
COLORADO STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Arizona man arrested after camera footage allegedly catches him moving body

MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa, Arizona has been arrested after camera footage reportedly caught him moving a body, officials said. According to a news release from the Mesa Police Department, on Sunday just after 6 a.m., officers were called out to a house near East University Drive and North Sossaman Road after someone called 911 to report that they found their friend dead. When officers at the scene, they found the body of Deangelo Tye, 36, outside in an apartment complex landscaping.
MESA, AZ
The Hill

Arizona voters approve measure to crack down on ‘dark money’

Arizona voters have overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to crack down on “dark money” groups that influence elections without revealing their donors. The Associated Press called the result with just 66 percent of the vote reported, as the measure had the support of nearly 73 percent of Arizona voters. Proposition 211, dubbed the Voters’ Right…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

A Virginia judge on Wednesday ordered former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) to testify in front of a Fulton County, Ga., special grand jury probe investigating former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state. At a Wednesday hearing, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Robert...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Ex-Michigan Governor Wins Appeal Over Flint Water Testimony

DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder can invoke his right to remain silent at a civil trial related to lead contamination in Flint's water in 2014-15, an appeals court said. The court said Snyder's willingness to answer questions during a 2020 formal interview with lawyers doesn't mean...
FLINT, MI
The Associated Press

Rural Nevada county won't hand-count until polls close

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in a rural Nevada county say they will not proceed with hand counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County in late October to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud. Still, Nye County submitted a revised plan for a silent hand-count last week in hopes of remedying the court’s concerns and being able to continue the count. Cegavske said Friday that the plan needed more details for it to be approved and declined to lift the hand-count ban, leading to Nye County’s announcement on Sunday that it would wait until Election Day. The county received 10,583 mail ballots as of Friday. For Election Day, which is Tuesday, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., though those in line at 7 p.m. will be able to cast their ballot.
NYE COUNTY, NV
The Associated Press

Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Trump is the past, DeSantis is the future

Former President Trump may have dominated the regular political season with his endorsements of Republican U.S. congressional and gubernatorial candidates, but he mostly got smoked in the win-or-go-home playoff contests on Tuesday night. Trump’s biggest losses came in Pennsylvania, a key state he captured to clinch the 2016 presidential election....
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Caraveo becomes first Latina to represent Colorado in Congress

Democrat Yadira Caraveo made history on Wednesday as she became the first Latina elected to represent Colorado in Congress after her Republican candidate conceded the race. Republican candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer, a state senator, conceded the race for Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District to Caraveo, a pediatrician and state representative. Though the race hasn’t been officially called yet, the concession was another blow to Republicans’ hopes for a red wave in the House.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

The Hill

755K+
Followers
87K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy