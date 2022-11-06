Champaign Library hosts Kid’s Shoebox Float Workshop

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Public Library hosted the Kid’s Shoebox Float Workshop on Sunday afternoon.

The Champaign Public library partnered with the Champaign Center Partnership. Kids could create their own mini parade float out of a shoebox at the event.

The theme for this year’s 22nd Parade of Lights: The Island of Misfit Toys.

“When the pandemic happened two years ago, this was something for kids to do to show their creativity,” Champaign Center Partnership Marketing and Event Coordinator Jenna Manolakes said. “We wanted to keep the event going.”

Supplies were provided but children were encouraged to bring their own art supplies, decorations, and boxes if they were able too.

This was the first time the library hosted the event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.