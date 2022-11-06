Read full article on original website
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
3 of the Most Romantic Date Ideas in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you thinkEvie M.Orlando, FL
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 11/2/22 (Discounted Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise, Earl the Squirrel Plush, Low Crowds, and More)
We’re back at the Universal Orlando Resort for another busy day in the parks. Halloween Horror Nights is over and the fog is gone, so it’s time to get back out into the sunlight and see what’s new today. The Fresh Eats stand in the hub has...
disneybymark.com
BREAKING: Disney World Announces Phased Park Closure Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is on its way to Central Florida and has already prompted tropical storm watches in both Orange and Osceola counties (where Disney World is located). Disney is preparing for the storm’s arrival by updating cancelation policies and closing certain areas of the parks and hotels. Now, Disney has announced a phased closure of the parks and some hotels along with more cancelations of events.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the theme parks and CityWalk will be closing today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The parks and CityWalk will close at 5 p.m. today, November 9. Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closed today and tomorrow, November 10. For more information on booking your...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Ollivander’s Wand Shop to Debut New Style of Interactive Wands Next Month at Universal Orlando Resort
Ollivander’s Wand Shop in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter offers a wide variety of interactive wands for witches and wizards to choose from (or have the wand choose you in the wand ceremony). But a little owl told us that the 13 wand types currently available will be retiring next month, with brand new interactive wands debuting December 5.
WDW News Today
Universal’s Volcano Bay Closing Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Universal Orlando Resort has just announced that Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closing due to Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday, November 9. At this time, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk Orlando, and the Universal Orlando Hotels are all scheduled to operate as planned. Changes could be made as the weather situation progresses.
touringplans.com
Where to Stay Before Your Disney Cruise From Port Canaveral
When it comes to cruises, I like to arrive a day in advance and you should too. If you miss your boat it will sail away without you, and unlike air travel there isn’t another one departing later that you might rebook to. Even when I’m driving I like to get to within an hour of the port the night before, close enough that if I have car problems or there’s an issue with the weather I can still be on the ship at all-aboard time.
WDW News Today
Tropical Storm Nicole Grows to Category One Hurricane On Approach to Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole is now a full-strength hurricane, with sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The theme parks are undergoing a phased closure, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom already closed. Universal Orlando Resort closed at 5 p.m. today as well.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Previews New Holiday Treats and Grinch & Minion Popcorn Buckets
As Universal Orlando Resort continues to get ready for the holiday, starting this Saturday, November 12 and running daily through January 1, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort presents its destination-wide Holidays celebration, including new and fan-favorite holiday-inspired menu offerings and two unique popcorn buckets inspired by Dr. Seuss’s the Grinch and “Despicable Me.”
Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears, businesses and schools are updating their plans. Some places are closing and we encourage our readers to monitor the latest reports. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made. Important... The post Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is near
The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
allears.net
Orlando Airport to Close Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is set to impact Florida later this week, with a tropical storm warning in effect for Orange and Osceola counties, where Disney World is located. Earlier today, Orlando Airport shared that they were keeping a close eye on the storm and would provide updates as they learned more.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Suspends New Park Reservations as Subtropical Storm Nicole Shifts to Central Florida
Yesterday, we reported that The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which included Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Today, the National Hurricane Center projected the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole has shifted north with a landfall closer to Brevard...
click orlando
Universal Orlando offers BOGO ticket deal ahead of holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is offering special deal for Florida residents ahead of the holiday season. Now through Jan. 26, Florida residents who purchase a 2-park one-day park-to-park ticket online will automatically get a second day free. Universal said the ticket may be used on non-consecutive days...
tmpresale.com
Rocketman – A Tribute to Elton John in Orlando, FL Jan 14th, 2023 – pre-sale code
TMPresale.com has recently added the brand-new Rocketman – A Tribute to Elton John pre-sale code 🙂. Everyone with a presale information will have a great opportunity to buy great seats before anyone else. Right now is the best time to get your own tickets earlier than they go on...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Orlando International Airport to Stop Operations on Wednesday Afternoon Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to grow in strength and intensity, the Orlando International Airport is taking some preventive measures. Today, on their Twitter account, they announced they have made the decision to cease commercial operations at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, until circumstances permit operations [to] resume. They...
SeaWorld now offering new ride access with annual passes
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has announced new 2023 annual passes will include unlimited visits, benefits and exclusive ride access. Annual Pass members will get access to exclusive ride times for “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster,” opening in spring 2023. For a limited time, Pass Members can earn...
My roof just got fixed last week. Does anyone know if this will just be a tropical storm?
I'm seeing lots of different models, but I don't really know how to read them. We've still got some localized flooding left over from Ian, and would really love to avoid packing our dogs and cats through flooded water and pushing our car.
mouseplanet.com
Orlando and Walt Disney's Ancestors
When people think of Walt Disney World, they immediately think of Orlando, Florida. However, the vacation kingdom is actually located about twenty miles west of downtown Orlando. It straddles both Orange and Osceola counties. While Walt Disney World recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, it is still a latecomer to Orlando's...
Hundreds of thousands of ravers head to EDC Orlando this weekend
From Nov. 11-13, Electric Daisy Carnival will take over Tinker Field.
citysurfingorlando.com
2022 Veterans Day Events And Deals In Central Florida
Veterans Day is this Friday, November 11, and many Central Florida businesses are honoring former and current service members with events, deals, and specials. Here are the deals specifically for veterans, U.S. Armed Forces members and military families, along with city-wide events to honor them:. EVENTS. 22nd annual Veterans Day...
