Orlando, FL

disneybymark.com

BREAKING: Disney World Announces Phased Park Closure Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is on its way to Central Florida and has already prompted tropical storm watches in both Orange and Osceola counties (where Disney World is located). Disney is preparing for the storm’s arrival by updating cancelation policies and closing certain areas of the parks and hotels. Now, Disney has announced a phased closure of the parks and some hotels along with more cancelations of events.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the theme parks and CityWalk will be closing today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The parks and CityWalk will close at 5 p.m. today, November 9. Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closed today and tomorrow, November 10. For more information on booking your...
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Ollivander’s Wand Shop to Debut New Style of Interactive Wands Next Month at Universal Orlando Resort

Ollivander’s Wand Shop in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter offers a wide variety of interactive wands for witches and wizards to choose from (or have the wand choose you in the wand ceremony). But a little owl told us that the 13 wand types currently available will be retiring next month, with brand new interactive wands debuting December 5.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Universal’s Volcano Bay Closing Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Universal Orlando Resort has just announced that Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closing due to Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday, November 9. At this time, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk Orlando, and the Universal Orlando Hotels are all scheduled to operate as planned. Changes could be made as the weather situation progresses.
touringplans.com

Where to Stay Before Your Disney Cruise From Port Canaveral

When it comes to cruises, I like to arrive a day in advance and you should too. If you miss your boat it will sail away without you, and unlike air travel there isn’t another one departing later that you might rebook to. Even when I’m driving I like to get to within an hour of the port the night before, close enough that if I have car problems or there’s an issue with the weather I can still be on the ship at all-aboard time.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Tropical Storm Nicole Grows to Category One Hurricane On Approach to Florida

Tropical Storm Nicole is now a full-strength hurricane, with sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The theme parks are undergoing a phased closure, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom already closed. Universal Orlando Resort closed at 5 p.m. today as well.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Previews New Holiday Treats and Grinch & Minion Popcorn Buckets

As Universal Orlando Resort continues to get ready for the holiday, starting this Saturday, November 12 and running daily through January 1, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort presents its destination-wide Holidays celebration, including new and fan-favorite holiday-inspired menu offerings and two unique popcorn buckets inspired by Dr. Seuss’s the Grinch and “Despicable Me.”
Orlando Date Night Guide

Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures

As Tropical Storm Nicole nears, businesses and schools are updating their plans. Some places are closing and we encourage our readers to monitor the latest reports. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made. Important... The post Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is near

The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Orlando Airport to Close Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is set to impact Florida later this week, with a tropical storm warning in effect for Orange and Osceola counties, where Disney World is located. Earlier today, Orlando Airport shared that they were keeping a close eye on the storm and would provide updates as they learned more.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Universal Orlando offers BOGO ticket deal ahead of holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is offering special deal for Florida residents ahead of the holiday season. Now through Jan. 26, Florida residents who purchase a 2-park one-day park-to-park ticket online will automatically get a second day free. Universal said the ticket may be used on non-consecutive days...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Orlando International Airport to Stop Operations on Wednesday Afternoon Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to grow in strength and intensity, the Orlando International Airport is taking some preventive measures. Today, on their Twitter account, they announced they have made the decision to cease commercial operations at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, until circumstances permit operations [to] resume. They...
ORLANDO, FL
mouseplanet.com

Orlando and Walt Disney's Ancestors

When people think of Walt Disney World, they immediately think of Orlando, Florida. However, the vacation kingdom is actually located about twenty miles west of downtown Orlando. It straddles both Orange and Osceola counties. While Walt Disney World recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, it is still a latecomer to Orlando's...
ORLANDO, FL
citysurfingorlando.com

2022 Veterans Day Events And Deals In Central Florida

Veterans Day is this Friday, November 11, and many Central Florida businesses are honoring former and current service members with events, deals, and specials. Here are the deals specifically for veterans, U.S. Armed Forces members and military families, along with city-wide events to honor them:. EVENTS. 22nd annual Veterans Day...
ORLANDO, FL

