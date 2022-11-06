Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
sanbenito.com
After up and down league season, Hollister football looks for redemption in CCS playoffs
First, the good news: the Hollister High football team will play a Central Coast Section Division III playoff quarterfinal game at Burlingame High on Nov. 11 at 7pm. Now, the tougher pill to swallow: the Haybalers were throttled again against a top-tier Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division team, this time to Aptos High, 41-22 on Nov. 4 in the regular-season finale.
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay Half Marathon returns after 2 year hiatus
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Half Marathon returns the weekend of Nov. 11 with events on both Saturday and Sunday. The event returns after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Starting time for the marathon will be 6:50 a.m. at Del Monte Avenue in downtown Monterey, As...
KSBW.com
Cain Velasquez Released From San Jose Main Jail After Posting Bail
Cain Velasquez, the former UFC champ accused of attempted murder, walked out of the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose around midnight Wednesday, after posting bail, with his case likely to go to trial next year. He spent the last eight months behind bars. "I just feel blessed,"...
MMA fighters support Cain Velasquez at preliminary hearing
The scene inside the courtroom was anything but ordinary. Professional MMA fighters sat in the courtroom gallery. The defendant was twice as large as the sheriff's deputy guarding him. And one of fighter's fans shouted, "Cain we love you and support you!"
Smart & Final is opening another grocery store location in the South Bay
The store is slated to open in December.
San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger
Last updated 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The next update is expected at 5 p.m. on Thursday. In a surprising twist on election night, San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza appears to be losing her reelection bid to challenger Bien Doan. Doan leads with 56.5% of the vote, or 5,447 votes. Esparza has 43.4% of the vote,... The post San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KSBW.com
Flash flood watch extended in Monterey County until Wednesday
SALINAS, Calif. — A flash flood watch was issued for areas of Monterey and San Benito counties, with a focus on areas surrounding burn scars. The watch, issued by the National Weather Service, cover southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and cities of Seaside, Monterey, Hollister, Salinas and Marina.
Expulsions rising in East San Jose schools
Expulsions are on the rise in one of San Jose’s largest school districts, another symptom of post-pandemic education. The East Side Union High School District had an uptick in expulsions last school year. As schools contend with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student behavior, the district is ensuring students who face expulsion have clear paths to reentry, officials said at a recent board meeting.
KSBW.com
Monarch butterflies are back in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Monarch butterflies are back in Pacific Grove for the winter. Sunday, people from all walks of life came to witness the beautiful butterflies. "Pacific Grove calls itself Butterfly Town, USA,” says Natalie Johnston with the Pacific Grove National History Museum. This year is seen...
KSBW.com
Election results: Key races in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties
SALINAS, Calif. — Polls have closed in California, we have the latest results for the key races on the Central Coast, including the Monterey County Sheriff's, Santa Cruz mayoral and the Hollister mayoral election. Check back here for the latest results. We will be updating the election results throughout Tuesday night as we get new numbers.
kion546.com
Stormy Days Are Here Again
Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down t. he West Coast. A potent frontal system will move through overnight with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.
KSBW.com
When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
Eater
It’s Official: Three-Michelin-Star Manresa Is Closing at the End of the Year
Is there such a thing as Manresa without chef and owner David Kinch? It seems the answer is, sadly, no. In a press release shared Monday morning, November 7, Kinch announced plans to close the esteemed 20-year-old Los Gatos restaurant, which holds three Michelin stars. Still, the news shouldn’t come as a complete shock to those paying attention; in August, Kinch announced his plans to part ways with the landmark restaurant at the end of this year. At the time, Kinch also said he was looking to sell the property on which the restaurant sits and the business itself, noting that he hoped the restaurant would be able to continue without him.
KSBW.com
Broken gas line shuts down Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The northbound lane of Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville was shut down on Wednesday after a gas line was severed. The severed line was near Davis Avenue. The Watsonville Fire Department responded to the scene and assessed that there was no immediate danger to nearby residents and...
CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported
LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Cal Fire firefighter dies in crash in San Benito County
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — An off-duty Cal Fire firefighter died in a crash Sunday in southern San Benito County, the sheriff's office reported on Monday. Kaci Adams, 24, was on his way home at the time of the crash. Adams had joined Cal Fire just five months ago.
WeatherTech Raceway “start/finish” pedestrian bridge torn down for replacement
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- After more than 50 years, the “start/finish” pedestrian bridge at WeatherTech Raceway was torn down Monday. The bridge will be replaced to meet requirements for the upcoming season. This is part of the $14 million approved earlier this year by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors to make "crucial repairs." "Upcoming projects at The post WeatherTech Raceway “start/finish” pedestrian bridge torn down for replacement appeared first on KION546.
kion546.com
The Storm Door Is Open
Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down t. he West Coast. As the larger scale system develops, it will send several frontal systems through our area. The first will be late Sunday into Monday, bringing moderate rain and breezy conditions to the area. Showers will continue throughout Monday ahead of the next, colder system. That one will arrive on Tuesday with another wave of moderate rains and breezy conditions. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.
KSBW.com
UFC champ Cain Velasquez to stand trial in San Jose shooting case
SAN JOSE, Calif. — UFC champ Cain Velasquez will stand trial for charges stemming from the alleged shooting of a man accused of molesting his child. Video Player: Cain Velasquez Fired at, Rammed Truck Carrying Man Charged With Molesting Family Member: DA. He's facing attempted murder, assault and weapons...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Nov. 2, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 8:22 a.m. Property vandalism on El Camino Real. 1:40 p.m. Assault (fight between juveniles) on Elm Av. 12:20 a.m. DUI and unlicensed driver on 101 Frwy. 1:20 p.m. Multiple runaway juveniles on Apricot St. 7:22 p.m. Vehicle collision on 9th St.
Comments / 0