Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Sasha Banks Trains With Juventud Guerrera, WWE Planning Tryouts Next Month, WWE Had No Flight Issues After Crown Jewel
– Sasha Banks has still been training during her hiatus from WWE, and recently did so with former WCW and WWE wrestler Juventud Guerrera. Juventud wrote on Twitter: “A super star always keeps training! Admiracion y respeto @MercedesVarnado. A real professional woman, Always looking for the best ,never stop dreamming, never surrender. You deserve the best !”
411mania.com
Ari Daivari on Tony Khan Coming Up With The Trustbusters
– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Ari Daivari discussed Tony Khan coming up with his Trustbusters stable and character. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “If some people remember, on a few episodes of AEW Dark I was wrestling with another guy named Invictus Khash. Very good wrestler,...
411mania.com
Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club
The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
411mania.com
Various News: Matchups Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Note on Next Week’s Episode of Young Rock
– NJPW has announced the matchups for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Here’s the lineup. * Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. – Here is the synopsis for next week’s episode of Young Rock airing on NBC on November 18:. “Hawaii,...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho On Calling Out Lamar Jackson on AEW Dynamite: ‘It’s a Win For Everyone’
Chris Jericho called out Lamar Jackson who was in the crowd at last week’s AEW Dynamite, and he talked about the call-out in a new interview. Jericho spoke with ESPN’s Sedano & Kap and talked about the call-out and the reasoning behind it. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Austin Theory Comments Following Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In on WWE Raw
Austin Theory took to social media for the first time after he failed to successfully cash in Money in the Bank on last night’s Raw. As noted, Theory attempted to cash in his title shot on Seth Rollins but lost his match due to an attack by Bobby Lashley. Theory was silent on social media for much of the day, but he posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to share a clip of highlights and comment on his future.
411mania.com
Booker T Reveals His Fave Five For WWE NXT
In a post on Twitter, Booker T revealed his ‘fave five’ list of talents from the WWE NXT brand, now that he’s working as a commentator there. He wrote: “Fave 5IVE. Carmelo Hayes. JD McDonagh. Bron Breakker. Pretty Deadly/ Elton Prince & Kit Wilson. Cora Jade. Don’t forget to check out NXT This Tuesday.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Campus Rush Continuing, Roman Reigns’ Title Wins, Bianca Belair Reacts to Crown Jewel Win
– WWE’s Campus Rush tour continues on Tuesday, November 8th at Boise State University before moving to The University of Arkansas the following day as the company seeks more NIL and WWE NXT candidates for recruitment. – WWE Playlist featured a compilation clip of Roman Reigns on their YouTube...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.8.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We are a little over a month away from Deadline and for reasons I don’t quite grasp, Von Wagner is next in line for the NXT Title shot. The good thing is that match is set for next week so it won’t drag down a major show, but we could be in for a rough two weeks. Hopefully the rest of the show can balance it out. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Update On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
A new report has an update on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and the possibility of a renewal of their rights deal. As reported last week, AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner that is expected to behind the scenes at AEW through the experiences of several members of the roster who will be the focal points.
411mania.com
Speculation Regarding Possible Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Some hints online have hinted at a potential return on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As noted earlier, Tony Khan hyped tonight’s show by promising an “an exciting newsworthy show” for fans. As PWInsider notes, there’s been some “chatter” and teases that tonight’s show could feature the return of The Elite, aka Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.
411mania.com
New Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will go one-on-one with JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s show. The preview for the match reads:. Axiom is proving to be one of the most electric Superstars in NXT, but...
411mania.com
Full Lineup Announced For NJPW Strong Detonation Taping
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the upcoming NJPW Strong Detonation tapings on November 20. It takes place at the Vermont Hollywood in California. * NJPW Strong Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos. *. NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs....
411mania.com
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
411mania.com
AEW Making UK Live Debut In 2023
AEW is heading to the UK next year, as announced on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw commentator Tony Schiavone announced that AEW will make its debut with a live event in the country in 2023. An official announcement is set to come next week, with more...
411mania.com
WWE Expected to Revive Standalone King of the Ring Next Year, All Matches on the Same Night
– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple is planning to revive King of the Ring as its own standalone event in 2023. Additionally, the plan would involve having the whole tournament in one night, similar to old-school King of the Ring tournaments in the 1980s.
411mania.com
The Bella Twins Face Their Fear of Heights on Oh Hell No with Marlon Wayans
– WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins faced their fears on this week’s edition of Oh Hell No with Marlon Wayans. You can see a video fo their appearance below. In the show, Marlon Wayans have celebrities face their fears using virtual reality. In this episode, The Bella Twins take a ride in a virtual hot air balloon to face their fear of heights using a Meta Quest headset.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ‘Exciting’ & ‘Newsworthy’ Edition of AEW Dynamite
– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan hyped up tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, promising an “exciting” and “newsworthy” episode via Twitter. Tony Khan also provided some Dynamite viewership data. You can read his comments below:. “I promise an exciting newsworthy show on Wednesday Night...
411mania.com
WWE News: Sheamus Set for Cricket Wireless Appearance, WarGames Preview Video
– As noted, Sheamus is returning to the road this week after getting married, and he’ll be at SmackDown in Indianapolis on Friday. Sheamus also announced that he’ll be making an appearance at Cricket Wireless in the city on November 11 at 11:00 am local time, per his tweet below:
Comments / 0