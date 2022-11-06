(AUDIO): A2D Events owner Adonica Coleman praises Granny’s House founder on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Boone County presiding commissioner-elect Kip Kendrick (D-Columbia) appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Former State Rep. Kip Kendrick (D-Columbia) will be Boone County’s next presiding commissioner. Mr. Kendrick defeated businesswoman Connie Leipard by about 8,000 votes in Tuesday’s election. It was a clean campaign. Kendrick joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” telling listeners that Connie is a good person who ran for the right reasons. He’s looking forward to serving as presiding commissioner, emphasizing the importance of listening, bipartisanship and cooperation on major projects like the I-70 Rocheport bridge west of Columbia:
Columbia Missourian
'Authentic, eager and respectful': Columbia's Ray Beck celebrates his 90th birthday
Ray Beck celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and exactly half of his long life was spent working as a leader for the city of Columbia. Beck spent 45 years in municipal government leadership, 24 of them as director of the Public Works Department and 21 as city manager during a period of unprecedented growth. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to celebrate the milestone, albeit a few days early.
themissouritimes.com
Press Release: Jefferson City Radio Host Austin Petersen comes to St. Louis market
Austin Petersen, former presidential and US senate candidate has a new show scheduled to hit the airwaves in the St. Louis region just in time for election day. The Austin Petersen show is scheduled to be broadcast from 2-3pm central time Mondays through Fridays with Ellis Broadcasting & Media LLC on Real Talk broadcasting from Chesterfield, MO.
More than 600 Boone Electric members lose power
More than 600 Boone Electric Cooperative members lost power Tuesday morning. The post More than 600 Boone Electric members lose power appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Drivers asked to share their thoughts on proposed changes to Highway 54 in Holts Summit
Drivers are being asked to share their feelings on proposed changes to Highway 54 in Holts Summit. MoDOT has released information on planned improvements at the Highway 54/Route OO interchange. The project would include building a roundabout at the intersection of eastbound 54 exit and OO entrance ramps. There would also be intersection improvements at the westbound 54 exit and entrance ramps. MoDOT says the changes will improve traffic flow and safety.
KOMU
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-story Columbia apartment caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off the street for a few hours. This is a developing story, The post Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire at self-storage building in Mexico leaves 17 units damaged
Mexico, Mo. (KMIZ) Mexico Public Safety responded to a fire early Tuesday morning at a self-storage building. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of S. Clark Street at 4:09 a.m. When arriving on scene, crews found flames coming from the west side of the building. The fire was extinguished but 17 storage units and their The post Fire at self-storage building in Mexico leaves 17 units damaged appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant
Police officers took several people into custody Tuesday afternoon after a report of a disturbance involving a gun at a central Columbia fast food restaurant. The post Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
282 Oakmont Avenue, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Another brand new modern farmhouse-style home in ultra-desirable Osage National! Floor plan great for those who can't do steps and want one level living on the main level including 4 bedrooms on main floor. Spacious open floor plan w/master suite plus 3 beds and a shared bath on main level PLUS bonus room over garage (w/ mini split too) that can be 5th bedroom suite or can be workout room/game room/media room or whatever you choose! Home will have high end finishes/features that one has come to expect from this builder/developer: quartz counters, tiled shower in master, high end appliances & lighting fixtures, LVP flooring, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & craftsman style touches. This layout lives BIG, it's extremely popular amongst buyers! Come live the resort lifestyle in this gorgeous brand new home! (Annual tax amount and HOA dues are estimated FYI). Upon accepted contract, builder will give $6000 credit towards Buyers Closing Costs, or pay down Buyer loan by $6000.
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
Boone County warns of smoke from wildfire
Boone County emergency dispatchers warned people Wednesday that they might see some smoke in the southern part of the county. The post Boone County warns of smoke from wildfire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Former Missouri Democratic lawmaker elected Boone County presiding commissioner
Boone County voters have elected former State Rep. Kip Kendrick (D-Columbia) as presiding commissioner. Mr. Kendrick served three terms in the Missouri House from 2015-2020, and served as the Missouri House Budget Committee’s ranking Democrat. Kendrick defeated businesswoman Connie Leipard by a final vote of 34,505 to 26,729. Mr. Kendrick will replace retiring presiding commissioner Dan Atwill.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man will head to trial next March for shooting man during heated dice game
A Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting two years ago will head to trial next spring. Rickey Murry, 50, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for shooting Corey Jordan, 51, of Columbia in August of 2020. According to court records, the pair were playing dice when they began arguing. Murry allegedly left the area and returned with a gun, shooting Jordan.
kbia.org
Midterm Election 2022 Results: Boone County Democrats
Boone County Democrats and their supporters gathered last night at the Roof atop the The Broadway Hotel to watch election results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with many of the victors. Doug Mann - Missouri House of Representatives, District 50. Adrian Plank - Missouri House of Representatives, District 47. Jenna...
kjluradio.com
No injuries reported in Columbia apartment fire
No one is injured after an apartment fire near Douglass Park in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department announced on social media that it was working a fire at a two-story apartment building on North Garth Sunday evening. Everyone had been evacuated and there were no injuries reported.
kjluradio.com
Crews battling natural cover fire in Hartsburg
Residents in southern Boone County may see hazy skies and smell smoke this afternoon. The Ashland Police Department says the Southern Boone County Fire Protection Districts is fighting a large natural cover fire in Hartsburg. The haze and smell of smoke are expected to linger throughout the day.
Wildfire burns about 20 acres in southern Boone County
Boone County emergency dispatchers warned people Wednesday that they might see some smoke in the southern part of the county. The post Wildfire burns about 20 acres in southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone Electric restores power to hundreds of customers
More than 600 Boone Electric Cooperative members lost power Tuesday morning. The post Boone Electric restores power to hundreds of customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0