cw14online.com
White deer sighted in Winnebago County
LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
95.5 FM WIFC
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
95.5 FM WIFC
Plea Hearing Schedule for Wausau Landlord Charged With Providing Poor Living Conditions
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee man accused of failing to maintain a rental property on South 3rd Avenue in Wausau has scheduled a plea hearing for the charges in Marathon County court. Bryan Morel is facing six counts including three felonies for theft of between $5,000 and $10,000,...
onfocus.news
Deer Crashes Through School Window
STEVENS POINT, WI (OnFocus) – Pacelli Catholic Schools has a surprise visitor on Tuesday. A deer crashed through Jodi Napiwocki & Shawna Rhode’s office window and “did quite a number,” per their social media post. Thankfully no one was harmed, including the deer that showed itself...
WSAW
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
95.5 FM WIFC
Stevens Point Plan Commission Approves Proposal for Retail Development Along US Highway 10
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The Stevens Point Plan Commission has approved plans for a new retail development in a largely vacant parcel near the Interstate 39/US Highway 10 East intersection. Cory Presnick with CORTA Stevens Point says they have some big plans for the area, but first, they...
WSAW
Portage County executive vetoes budget amendment
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Executive John Pavelski vetoed a budget amendment that would fund $240,135 out of the Portage County Capital Projects Fund for monitoring wells in the Village of Nelsonville, which has a population of 161. “Capital improvement projects are designed to fund projects that benefit...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. ships nearly 1,000 pounds of drugs collected during take-back
Law enforcement agencies in Portage Co. shipped out just under half a ton of drugs in October. It’s the 21st year of the National Drug Take-Back program. The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office held several collection events in rural areas throughout the end of October, partnered with a special collection day hosted by the Stevens Point Police Department.
Missing Stevens Point woman located safe
A Stevens Point woman reported missing by her family is safe and is not considered endangered, according to a statewide crime bulletin. Police reached out to the public over the weekend for help in locating 24-year-old Cassidy Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself.
1 dead in Plover crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
nbc15.com
One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
WSAW
Stevens Point to vote on marijuana referendum
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, voters in Stevens Point will decide if they think recreational marijuana use should be legal. While it won’t immediately, or directly, impact the city even if it passes, the city’s mayor says it’s still important to address. In 2018 Portage...
spmetrowire.com
Amherst Junction man sentenced for incest of autistic daughter
An Amherst Junction man charged with three counts related to child sexual assault has been sent to prison.
WSAW
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
spmetrowire.com
Marlene Marie Vircks, 72
Marlene Marie Vircks, age 72, died on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 with her family by her side. She fought a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and ovarian cancer. We will miss her smile, her beautiful singing voice, her flower gardens, her lasagna, her family traditions, and her...
nbc15.com
64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
merrillfotonews.com
Wednesday morning fire destroys garage in Merrill
An early morning fire on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, destroyed a garage on E. Seventh St. in Merrill, along with the convertible car inside, and also damaged a truck parked outside and melted some of the siding on the nearest neighbor’s garage. The garage, though located only about five...
