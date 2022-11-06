Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justice Hill: Pushed aside by Drake
Hill had four carries for 11 yards in Monday's win over the Saints and added one catch for eight yards. Even with Gus Edwards (hamstring) out, Hill's role didn't see an increase in Week 9. Kenyan Drake dominated the backfield work as he played 68 percent of the snaps and converted that into 24 carries for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hill's role appears tenuous even with J.K. Dobbins on the shelf, and if Edwards is ready to play after the bye, Hill's role could diminish further.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches
Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington. Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14 percent) as he had a limited reserve role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. His snap share has trended downward this season with 24 percent or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. Mattison still is one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Dealing with minor injury
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was forced out with a minor soft-tissue injury during Monday's 27-13 win against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jackson appears to have picked up this issue at some point during this contest, as he did not come into Monday...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Josh Bynes: Sidelined Monday
Bynes (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bynes missed the Ravens' Week 8 win over Tampa Bay with a quad injury, but he appeared ready to play again after returning to practice as a full participant Thursday. Now, the veteran will be a healthy scratch for Monday's contest, leaving recently-acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith to play a prominent role alongside Patrick Queen against the Saints. Bynes' next opportunity to play will come against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 20.
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Remains limited at practice
Swift (ankle/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday. After missing three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries, Swift returned to action Week 8 against the Dolphins, earning a 52 percent snap share and 10 touches in the process. He proceeded to have practice limitations last week before being active this past Sunday against the Packers, but he fell all the way back to 16 percent of the plays and just five touches. Coach Dan Campbell relayed to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Monday that Swift didn't incur any setbacks in that game, and that he hopes the team "can give him a little bit more this week." Swift may have to get back to a full session Thursday and/or Friday to have any chance at a normal workload Sunday in Chicago, but Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson are on hand in the event the former's snap count again is capped this weekend.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Unlikely to play in Week 10
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Dantzler (ankle) is a "long shot" to play Sunday at Buffalo, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It seems likely that Dantzler will have to miss at least one game with an ankle injury he sustained during Minnesota's win at Washington in Week 9. In his absence, rookie fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans could be thrust into a starting role.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick
The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
CBS Sports
Ravens' David Ojabo: Debut will wait
Ojabo (Achilles) is inactive Monday against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Ojabo was placed on the active roster Tuesday, after beginning the season on the non-football injury list. However, the rookie is still not quite ready to take the field. With the Ravens having a Week 10 bye, it is expected that Ojabo will make his debut in Week 11 against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Overcomes poor Dalton performance
Olave recorded six receptions on nine targets for 71 yards in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens. Olave caught a pass on the first play from scrimmage for a gain of 15 yards. It took until there were 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter for him to catch his next pass, but he picked up the pace in the final two quarters as the Saints tried to recover from a significant deficit. As a result, Olave was able to surpass 70 receiving yards for the fourth time in his first eight games in the NFL. He was also the only Saints receiver to surpass 50 receiving yards or three receptions, highlighting his ability to overcome the poor quarterback play of Andy Dalton.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Darren Waller: Still limited at practice
Waller (hamstring) remained limited at practice Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports. Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and his status for Sunday's game against the Colts has yet to be determined. "Hopefully, we take another step forward," coach Josh McDaniels said of the tight end on Wednesday. "It's very difficult to predict some of these things...muscles are always a little tricky, especially for a player that his No. 1 skill, one of his certain top traits, obviously, is his ability to run and open up and go." If Waller is unable to return to action this weekend, Foster Moreau would be in line to continue to see added snaps in Week 10.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Should be fine for Week 10
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Engram, who briefly left Sunday's win over the Raiders due to a back injury, is considered day-to-day and should be fine for Week 10, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Engram caught one of two targets for eight yards during the contest, but after securing...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mike Davis: Makes little impact
Davis caught his only target for seven yards in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Saints on Monday. Davis saw just three snaps on offense with Gus Edwards out due to a hamstring injury. The veteran running back has yet to make an impact in Baltimore, having not played double-digit snaps since Week 2, despite J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all missing time due to various injuries throughout the season.
CBS Sports
Lions' Trinity Benson: Signed by Lions
Benson was signed by the Lions off of the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Benson was added by the Lions on Wednesday and will be a part of their active roster Sunday versus the Bears. The wide receiver appeared in eight games with Detroit in 2021, reeling in 10 catches for 103 yards on 22 targets. Benson has yet to play in a game this season and will have little to no impact offensively in Week 10.
CBS Sports
Ravens first team in over a decade to accomplish this impressive feat through the first nine games
The Baltimore Ravens have a 6-3 record, yet their performance on the field indicates the team may be better than that record indicates. Baltimore had another game which they controlled an opponent in Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints -- and they added to the history books in the process.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Colts finally address QB need, select Kentucky's Will Levis as four passers go in top 6
It's been quite the past few weeks for the Colts. From letting coordinators and assistants go to firing Frank Reich and the stunning hire of Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach, this has been an amazing episode of Parks and Rec from Indianapolis. In this mock, the Colts do...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady gets passed over for postgame accolade: Star QB doesn't get game ball from Buccaneers after comeback
Tom Brady pulled off one of the most impressive comeback wins of of his career on Sunday, but despite those heroics, the Buccaneers decided to give the game ball to someone else following the team's 16-13 win over the Rams. After the game, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles announced in the...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Marking progress
Head coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that he is hopeful to have Williams (wrist) back in December, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Williams dislocated his wrist in Week 5 against the Bengals, and he was placed on IR the next day, Oct. 10. Although no official timetable for his return was given at the time, he wasn't expected to miss the remainder of the season, so a December return makes sense. The veteran safety's eventual return will certainly be a boon to the team's defense, which has dealt with numerous injuries this season.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Sent back to practice squad
Jackson (hamstring) reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Tuesday. Jackson was elevated to Baltimore's active roster prior to Monday night's win over the Saints, and he caught one of two targets for 16 yards across 11 offensive snaps played in the contest. However, the 35-year-old suffered a minor soft-tissue injury during the game, leaving his Week 11 availability against the Panthers in question. Since the Ravens have a Week 10 bye, Jackson will seemingly spend the next week and a half recovering and getting familiar with the team's playbook. With fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman set to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to a foot injury, the veteran will likely receive another promotion to Baltimore's 53-man roster sooner rather than later.
Comments / 0