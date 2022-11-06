F1 Cars Take Over Las Vegas Strip Ahead of 2023 Race

Next year, Formula 1 is headed to Las Vegas. The 2023 Las Vegas GP is going to be a street circuit set on the famous Vegas strip, with F1 cars screaming past the neon lights of iconic casinos and hotels. It should be one hell of a spectacle. And to give fans a taste of what’s to come, F1 took over Las Vegas with a launch party on Saturday, November 5, and let some of its cars and drivers loose on the strip.

The launch party started at Caesars Palace and 500 fans were in attendance to see four F1 drivers rip up and down the Vegas strip in their F1 cars. Three different teams, and four drivers, were in attendance: William’s Alex Albon, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, and Mercedes’ George Russell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton . While this was mostly a PR move for F1 to drum up American excitement about next year’s race in Vegas, it was still awesome to see F1 cars racing past some of the United States’ most famous landmarks.

Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez in particular wowed fans by doing big, smokey donuts. Hamilton’s was more exciting because, after a while, all you could see through the dense tire smoke was the teal underglow of his F1 car. But it wasn’t all donuts and underglow, as all four drivers lit up the strip, proving just how exciting the 2023 race is going to be.

Seeing genuine F1 cars hit the streets of Vegas, in between some of the most iconic landmarks in the country, while hearing their exhausts fill the desert air, must have been incredibly cool. And that’s just a taste of what’s to come. Imagine what it’s going to be like once there’s an actual grand prix race going on, with 20 F1 cars’ screaming engines and exhausts reverberating off the casino walls. As incredible as Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas is, and how flashy the Miami GP was, the Las Vegas GP has the chance to be the most exciting U.S. grand prix of them all.