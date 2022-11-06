ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Odell Beckham Jr. & Cowboys ‘Big Bidding War’ with 'Medical Clearance' This Week

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rC5w_0j0z0Juc00

"I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell Beckham Jr,'' says Jay Glazer, who mentions "Buffalo, a team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys and the Rams.''

FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, according to a new report that paints a positive picture about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Dallas Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''

“Odell Beckham, I have learned, will be ready and cleared by the end of this week,” Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday. “Full clear, no limitations at all, then after that it’s just up for a team to get his conditioning up and obviously get a playbook down.”

Teams will obviously want real evidence of that "medical  clearance.'' But we know now that Dallas is among the teams that have investigated the health and rehab of the two-time All-Pro receiver.

We also have Dallas icon Michael Irvin "guaranteeing'' that Beckham would love to play for the Cowboys and be the "savior,'' while Bills star Von Miller has issued the same sort of "guarantee'' of Beckham to Buffalo. Shepard). OBJ has sent mixed signals about the idea of returning to the Los Angeles Rams.

Said Glazer: "It's probably going to be a team that can go win a ring right now. I know Von Miller was trying to get him up there to Buffalo, a team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys. And he still has some love for the Rams. … I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell.”

Comments / 36

Dennis Reed
3d ago

Please Sign Him up Jerry !! I have Backed Our Cowboys ! Since 1960 "" When They Joined The N F L "" I was just 15' years old! GO '' COWBOYS""""

Reply
10
Marty Bustamante
3d ago

Odell and the Cowboys have had a rocky passed, physical player and can make those critical plays. The drama he can create however, can bring an entire team down. If the Cowboys sign him, it's a gamble, but hey! It's Jerry.

Reply(2)
3
Richard Counts
3d ago

He's one hell of a player,but a savior he's not . It's all about money and another ring if he can help people get there.The word help people ,not buy him self.

Reply
3
 

Dallas, TX
