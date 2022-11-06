ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Special' Patriots Smother Hapless Colts, Improve to 5-4

By Richie Whitt
New England's defense and special teams powers it above .500 for the first time this season with 26-3 win..

FOXBORO - The previous two times New England Patriots' quarterback Mac Jones exited the field at Gillette Stadium was with a queasy feeling after a humbling loss. In Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens he limped off with a badly sprained ankle. In Week 7 he was booed as the backup, benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe after an interception and only three series against the Chicago Bears.

Sunday's performance was, let's be honest, again underwhelming. But this time - thanks to kicker Nick Folk, two touchdowns created by cornerback Jonathan Jones and a harassing Patriots' defense - Mac at least left with a victory.

Despite Mac and the offense's struggles, the Patriots smothered the Colts, 26-3, behind a defense that sacked Indianapolis quarterback Sam Ehlinger nine times. Mac threw for only 147 yards. But he was bailed out by Folk's four field goals and three sacks each by Pats' pass-rushers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.

With the win, the Patriots won their second game in a row and improved to over .500 - 5-4 - for the first time this season.

Folk, the reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week , kicked four more 3-pointers to lift his total to nine in two games. Jonathan Jones, who this season has been overshadowed by rookie Jack Jones, set up 14 points with a blocked punt in the first half and a 16-yard Pick Six touchdown that slammed the door with four minutes remaining.

Thanks to the help from his friends, Mac has now started back-to-back victories for the first time in almost a year, since Nov. 28-Dec. 6, 2021.

New England's offense was ugly. Without starting center David Andrews (out with a concussion) and with coach Bill Belichick briefly benching both rookie offensive lineman Cole Strange and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, the Pats managed only 203 yards and their only touchdown "drive" was a whopping three yards.

Mac completed 20 of 30 with a touchdown, but overthrew open receivers Stevenson and Tyquan Thornton on would-be touchdowns.

On this day the offensive futility didn't matter, as New England's special teams and defense dominated for the second consecutive Sunday. In the wake of that embarrassing performance when it allowed 33 points to the lowly Bears, the defense the last two games has allowed only a combined 20.

Ehlinger was harassed all day by Judon and Uche. The Colts had six 3-and-outs and were an almost unfathomable 0 of 14 on third down. Indy was held to 2.0 yards per play, its lowest since 1977.

The game essentially ended when Judon and Jabrill Peppers combined to stop the Colts on 4th-and-1 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

In the first half the Patriots absolutely smothered a hapless Colts' offense that in recent weeks benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, fired coordinator Marcus Brady and was without injured 2021 NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis didn't pick up its initial first down without the aid of a penalty until five minutes before halftime. Led by Judon's continued ferociousness, the Patriots sacked Ehlinger four times in his first 11 drop-backs.

Despite not exactly clicking on all offensive cylinders itself, New England took a 13-0 halftime lead thanks to special teams.

After field goals of 49 and 43 yards by Folk - one set up by a 23-yard punt return by rookie Marcus Jones - the Pats got a blocked punt to set up their first touchdown. Initially wide right to cover the Colts' punt-coverage gunner, Jonathan Jones left his position and timed a run into the backfield perfectly. He blocked Matt Haack's punt, which Brenden Schooler picked up and returned to Indy's 3-yard line.

Two plays later Jones hit Stevenson, who made a one-hand grab at the goal line in the left flat.

The teams combined for only 44 yards in the first 15 minutes, the fewest in a quarter since 2019. Indianapolis drove deep into Pats' territory just before half, but kicker Chase McLaughlin's 39-yard field goal sailed wide left.

