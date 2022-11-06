WATCH: Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 'Mosses' defender for 1st NFL TD

Well, at least the afternoon wasn’t a completely lost one for the Carolina Panthers.

With just under eight minutes remaining in Sunday’s shellacking at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, second-year receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. scored the first touchdown of his NFL career. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was able to use his heralded 50-50 ball skills, boxing out the 5-foot-11 cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for the score.

It was a 21-yard touchdown reception for Marshall Jr.—who was up to a pair of grabs for 37 yards on Sunday. The pass came from Baker Mayfield, who subbed in for a struggling PJ Walker coming out of the break.

As for Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick looked solid in his return to the field. At the point of that connection with Marshall Jr., he completed 11 of his 15 passing attempts for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Marshall Jr., who is seeing the most action of his pro career at the moment, has now accumulated 155 receiving yards on eight catches over the last three games.