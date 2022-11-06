ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings' Fourth-Quarter Comeback Stuns Commanders in Washington

 3 days ago

The Washington Commanders nearly grabbed their fourth straight win. However, the Minnesota Vikings had other plans.

The Washington Commanders are back in the loss column after falling 20-17 to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field.

Washington played three really strong quarters of football and even held a 17-7 lead after the first play of the fourth quarter. However, Minnesota found a way back in.

The Vikings chipped away at the lead after a drive that ended in a Greg Joseph field goal. On the ensuing drive, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw an interception to safety Harrison Smith that stunted all of the momentum Washington had from the first part of the game.

The Vikings scored on a Dalvin Cook touchdown pass to tie the game at 17 with less than eight minutes to play.

Then, after a Commanders three-and-out, the Vikings ran the clock all the way down, kicking a chip shot field goal after a 15-play, 44-yard drive that ended in the Vikings taking the lead with 12 seconds to go.

The Commanders had one last chance, but it ended in running back Antonio Gibson failing to get out of bounds in the game's final play.

Washington played well enough to stay with one of the best teams in the NFL. However, the team lacked just enough to steal a win.

The Commanders are back in action next Monday night against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
