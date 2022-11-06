Northern California is in the midst of a potent storm with valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. Heavier, steadier rain and snow will fall tonight and Tuesday. Please be careful in our wet, winter-like weather! Rain and snow showers will occur through the late evening, but a more persistent round of valley rain and mountain snow will arrive overnight, and will continue through at least Tuesday evening. Tonight we will have valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Tuesday will also be rainy in the valley and snowy in the mountains with weakening wind. Highs Tuesday will range from the 30s in the mountains to the lower 50s in the valley.

2 DAYS AGO