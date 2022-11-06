ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 5

Related
ABC10

Rainfall and snowfall totals in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A multi-day cold storm delivered Northern California rain and snow for thirsty areas. One key aspect of this system was it brought rain to all areas of California. Northern, Central, and Southern California all saw rain totals near 1-2 inches with the drier spots often above half an inch of rain. Many areas in Central and Southern California are now reporting rain totals above the average for this time in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

'Blood Moon' eclipse to be blanketed by clouds in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the last time in three years, a lunar eclipse, known as the "blood moon," will paint the moon red over the skies of the United States. The next one won't occur until March of 2025. However, for people in California, cloudy skies associated with a...
ABC10

Winter Storm: Snow, rain to taper off in Northern California

CALIFORNIA, USA — Winter weather is back as rain and snow continue in Northern California through Wednesday. The rain finally started to taper off in the valley after sundown Tuesday, though showers lingered throughout the overnight hours. Rainfall totals will be highly dependent on which areas saw thunderstorms, but generally looking for 1 to 2 inches of rain in the valley, especially along and east of Interstate 5.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Rain, snowfall reduce risk of wildfires in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — A turn to wet weather has blunted an already moderate wildfire season in California but some risk remains as changing climate has made a rainy fall no guarantee of a stormy winter. The latest Pacific storm brought bands of rain and snow to parts of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

‘Flaming Basketball' Caught on Cam Falling From the Sky May Have Been Meteorite That Set Ablaze California Home

A possible meteorite caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have destroyed a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, when he heard "a big bang" in his usually quiet community, he told NBC affiliate NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.

BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream

Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California:  "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Storm arrives in Northern California bringing rain, snow

CALIFORNIA, USA — People in Northern California have been rushing to stock up on supplies to prepare for the first major storm of the season. Shovels flew off the shelves as the Ace mountain hardware store was packed with customers getting last minute supplies. It was all in preparation for the Sierra to once again transform itself into a winter wonderland.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - More Rain And Snow Coming For Northern California

Northern California is in the midst of a potent storm with valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. Heavier, steadier rain and snow will fall tonight and Tuesday. Please be careful in our wet, winter-like weather! Rain and snow showers will occur through the late evening, but a more persistent round of valley rain and mountain snow will arrive overnight, and will continue through at least Tuesday evening. Tonight we will have valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Tuesday will also be rainy in the valley and snowy in the mountains with weakening wind. Highs Tuesday will range from the 30s in the mountains to the lower 50s in the valley.
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow

A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CalMatters

California election drama may be yet to come

After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy