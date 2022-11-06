Read full article on original website
Rainfall and snowfall totals in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A multi-day cold storm delivered Northern California rain and snow for thirsty areas. One key aspect of this system was it brought rain to all areas of California. Northern, Central, and Southern California all saw rain totals near 1-2 inches with the drier spots often above half an inch of rain. Many areas in Central and Southern California are now reporting rain totals above the average for this time in November.
Northern California forecast: Timeline for Tuesday’s Valley rain, Sierra snow
The first significant storm of the season hit Northern Califonia this week, and the KCRA 3 weather team says the wet weather is continuing Tuesday and will linger into Wednesday. Tuesday has also been designated as a KCRA 3 Impact Day due to possible travel issues in the Sierra. Here...
'Blood Moon' eclipse to be blanketed by clouds in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the last time in three years, a lunar eclipse, known as the "blood moon," will paint the moon red over the skies of the United States. The next one won't occur until March of 2025. However, for people in California, cloudy skies associated with a...
What we know about the Northern California meteorite and house fire
Partial walls are all that remain of a rural home on a cattle ranch in Northern California that was destroyed in a fire Friday evening, not long after witnesses say they saw a bright object falling from the sky nearby.
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
Winter Storm: Snow, rain to taper off in Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Winter weather is back as rain and snow continue in Northern California through Wednesday. The rain finally started to taper off in the valley after sundown Tuesday, though showers lingered throughout the overnight hours. Rainfall totals will be highly dependent on which areas saw thunderstorms, but generally looking for 1 to 2 inches of rain in the valley, especially along and east of Interstate 5.
Rain, snowfall reduce risk of wildfires in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — A turn to wet weather has blunted an already moderate wildfire season in California but some risk remains as changing climate has made a rainy fall no guarantee of a stormy winter. The latest Pacific storm brought bands of rain and snow to parts of the...
Tornadoes are possible in California, NWS says. Here is where they can form
While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it’s a weather phenomenon that can definitely appear in the state. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes can occur throughout the state, they […]
‘Flaming Basketball' Caught on Cam Falling From the Sky May Have Been Meteorite That Set Ablaze California Home
A possible meteorite caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have destroyed a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, when he heard "a big bang" in his usually quiet community, he told NBC affiliate NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento.
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
Northern California neighborhood on alert for prowling mountain lion
SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — Residents of a San Mateo neighborhood were on alert after a prowling mountain lion jumped a backyard fence, seized a chicken and fled. San Mateo police said a resident reported the mountain lion sighting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Aragon Ave.
Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.
BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream
Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California: "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
Storm Watch: How rain, snow will affect your commute in Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Major rain and snow are still en route to Northern California. It has been dry, even sunny at times this afternoon, but those conditions will not last much longer. The valley is likely to see a break in the rainfall once again overnight tonight. Some scattered...
Storm arrives in Northern California bringing rain, snow
CALIFORNIA, USA — People in Northern California have been rushing to stock up on supplies to prepare for the first major storm of the season. Shovels flew off the shelves as the Ace mountain hardware store was packed with customers getting last minute supplies. It was all in preparation for the Sierra to once again transform itself into a winter wonderland.
Storm Tracker Forecast - More Rain And Snow Coming For Northern California
Northern California is in the midst of a potent storm with valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. Heavier, steadier rain and snow will fall tonight and Tuesday. Please be careful in our wet, winter-like weather! Rain and snow showers will occur through the late evening, but a more persistent round of valley rain and mountain snow will arrive overnight, and will continue through at least Tuesday evening. Tonight we will have valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Tuesday will also be rainy in the valley and snowy in the mountains with weakening wind. Highs Tuesday will range from the 30s in the mountains to the lower 50s in the valley.
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow
A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
California election drama may be yet to come
After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?
California voters had seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's which ones passed and which failed.
