Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game recap: Everything we know

The Carolina Panthers had themselves a Week 9 workday in “The Queen City.” But it looked as though someone forgot to tell them it was one in Cincinnati, not in Charlotte.

Here’s everything we know from Sunday’s shellacking courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Keys to the game

The Panthers had no answers for Bengals running back Joe Mixon. Mixon racked up five total touchdowns, with 153 rushing yards and 58 receiving yards.

Carolina also had no answers on offense. Starter PJ Walker was pulled at halftime after completing just three of his 10 throws for nine yards with a pair of interceptions.

By their switch to Baker Mayfield, the Panthers were down 35-0 at the break. They were completely dominated, as Mixon accounted for five times as much yardage as the whole Carolina offense to that point.

It was over when . . .

We’re not sure this one even started, at least for the Panthers.

The Bengals immediately set the tone with a nine-play, 90-yard touchdown drive to begin the afternoon. Four touchdowns (almost all Mixon’s) and about 20 minutes of game time later, Carolina was staring down a 35-point halftime deficit—the largest in franchise history.

Players of the game

RB Raheem Blackshear : five carries, 13 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, four receptions, 40 receiving yards, two kick returns, 88 return yards

: five carries, 13 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, four receptions, 40 receiving yards, two kick returns, 88 return yards QB Baker Mayfield : 14-of-20, 155 yards, two touchdowns

: 14-of-20, 155 yards, two touchdowns WR Terrace Marshall Jr.: three receptions, 53 yards, touchdown

The 2-7 Panthers will now have a quick turnaround for their second matchup with the 4-5 Atlanta Falcons in three weeks. This NFC South clash kicks off on Thursday night.