Mountlake Terrace, WA

MyNorthwest

Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris

For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
MARYSVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Crashes, fire block all lanes of SR 18 for three hours

Shortly before 9 a.m., WSDOT tweeted that sweeper trucks were cleaning up the oil slick on the highway and tow trucks were en route to move the vehicles. Both directions of SR 18 were back open by around 9:30 a.m. Update 8:09 a.m.:. New information about the crash has been...
ISSAQUAH, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Local Insider

King County Metro bus nearly hit me at bus stop while not picking me up

Today I was waiting for the last Route 301 bus of the day near the Dale Turner YMCA towards downtown Seattle and saw the the bus about 300 feet away and I got to the roadside with at least 15 seconds for the driver to notice me. I did not expect the bus to not decelerate at all and I had to withdraw my hand and step back and maybe not get a concussion from the side mirror.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

PUD still working to repair windstorm damage; power remains out for thousands locally

Snohomish County PUD said Sunday morning its crews have been working around the clock to restore power to customers following the Nov. 4 windstorm that swept through Snohomish County. According to the PUD outage map, as of 8 a.m. Sunday approximately 5,000 customers were still without power in the Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terraces, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Traction tires, chains required on Cascade passes snow continues to fall

A winter storm that blew through the Cascades on Saturday left several passes with traffic restrictions Sunday morning. While Snoqualmie, Blewett and North Cascade passes were closed at times on Saturday, only North Cascades Pass remained closed on Sunday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking the conditions of...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 30 – Nov. 4, 2022

11120 block 6th Avenue West: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 in a burglary track. 7700 block Broadway Street: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 for a narcotic sniff. 17700 block 64th Avenue West: A theft was reported. 5700 block 209th Place Southwest: Reports of telephone harassment were...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet

As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Aurora Avenue

SEATTLE - A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after he was struck by a car on Aurora Avenue. Crews responded to the scene before 10:30 p.m. on Aurora Avenue North at North Allen Place. When medics arrived, they performed life-saving measures on the pedestrian, who was a 35-year-old man. Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Numerous school delays, closures in wake of severe storms

School districts across Western Washington are making schedule changes in the wake of this weekend’s severe storm. The Snohomish school district will have a two-hour delay. Everett High School is closed due to a power outage, all other schools in the district are operating on a normal schedule. Most...
ARLINGTON, WA
KING 5

Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Detectives Investigating Robbery at Bellevue Square Parking Garage

According to the Bellevue Police Department, detectives are investigating a robbery at the parking garage at Bellevue Square. The robbery took place in the very early afternoon. The suspect allegedly fired two rounds from a pistol during the purse-snatching. They then fled the scene and drove across 520 into Seattle.
BELLEVUE, WA

