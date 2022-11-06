Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Related
Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris
For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
MyNorthwest.com
Crashes, fire block all lanes of SR 18 for three hours
Shortly before 9 a.m., WSDOT tweeted that sweeper trucks were cleaning up the oil slick on the highway and tow trucks were en route to move the vehicles. Both directions of SR 18 were back open by around 9:30 a.m. Update 8:09 a.m.:. New information about the crash has been...
shorelineareanews.com
Water over I-5 on Monday
Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
King County Metro bus nearly hit me at bus stop while not picking me up
Today I was waiting for the last Route 301 bus of the day near the Dale Turner YMCA towards downtown Seattle and saw the the bus about 300 feet away and I got to the roadside with at least 15 seconds for the driver to notice me. I did not expect the bus to not decelerate at all and I had to withdraw my hand and step back and maybe not get a concussion from the side mirror.
Large truck goes through front, roof of Green Lake home in violent crash
SEATTLE — A commercial truck went off the road late Monday morning, badly damaging the front of a home and even slicing through its roof when it crashed. No one was seriously hurt. The Seattle Fire Department first tweeted about the crash into the home at North 85th Street...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Issaquah (Issaquah, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in King county. Washington State Patrol stated the crash happened on Interstate 90 near Issaquah on Saturday evening. On I-90 in the westbound direction, a fast-moving vehicle performed a lane shift to pass a slower-moving vehicle. After passing the slower car, the car...
myedmondsnews.com
PUD still working to repair windstorm damage; power remains out for thousands locally
Snohomish County PUD said Sunday morning its crews have been working around the clock to restore power to customers following the Nov. 4 windstorm that swept through Snohomish County. According to the PUD outage map, as of 8 a.m. Sunday approximately 5,000 customers were still without power in the Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terraces, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kitsap County (Kitsap County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, The crash happened at state route 16 in Kitsap county. 53-year-old man from Spanaway,was driving ford van travelling westbound on highway. WSP stated that he went off the road and hit a tree. 43-year-old...
q13fox.com
Crews working to clean storm damage, restore power across Snohomish County
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Crews have been called to Snohomish County from across the state to help clear up damage from Friday night's storm. Snohomish PUD says 53 crews worked throughout the county Sunday night clearing up trees that fell on power lines. "The cleanup is pretty massive. There's a...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Join local artist Odette Allen Nov. 12 to paint Alderwood Sound Credit Union drive-thru mural
On Saturday, Nov. 12, Sound Credit Union is partnering with Seattle artist Odette Allen and public nonprofit Urban ArtWorks to host a community paint day at its Alderwood branch. All community members — especially families with children — are encouraged to stop by and help Allen adorn the credit union...
All lanes of southbound I-5 in south Seattle reopened after brief closure
All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at Boeing Access Road in south Seattle have reopened after being blocked due to an incident on the Boeing Access Road overpass, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. Drivers were being diverted to a nearby exit. The freeway was closed for about 30...
FOX 28 Spokane
Traction tires, chains required on Cascade passes snow continues to fall
A winter storm that blew through the Cascades on Saturday left several passes with traffic restrictions Sunday morning. While Snoqualmie, Blewett and North Cascade passes were closed at times on Saturday, only North Cascades Pass remained closed on Sunday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking the conditions of...
Truckers urge caution with snowy conditions on Snoqualmie Pass
Slick roads are presenting hazardous conditions for drivers headed through Snoqualmie Pass, with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reporting the pass received more than 1.5 feet of snow over the weekend. Blewett Pass and Stevens Pass also received 1.5 feet of snow, and all three passes have approximately...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 30 – Nov. 4, 2022
11120 block 6th Avenue West: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 in a burglary track. 7700 block Broadway Street: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 for a narcotic sniff. 17700 block 64th Avenue West: A theft was reported. 5700 block 209th Place Southwest: Reports of telephone harassment were...
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
Wind knocks out power, trees into houses in North Sound
The gusty winds that blew through the North Sound overnight left a trail of destruction, including knocking trees into power lines and homes. At the height of the Friday night storm, some 190,000 Snohomish County PUD customers were in the dark. Power crews have made some headway. But even now,...
q13fox.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Aurora Avenue
SEATTLE - A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after he was struck by a car on Aurora Avenue. Crews responded to the scene before 10:30 p.m. on Aurora Avenue North at North Allen Place. When medics arrived, they performed life-saving measures on the pedestrian, who was a 35-year-old man. Seattle...
Numerous school delays, closures in wake of severe storms
School districts across Western Washington are making schedule changes in the wake of this weekend’s severe storm. The Snohomish school district will have a two-hour delay. Everett High School is closed due to a power outage, all other schools in the district are operating on a normal schedule. Most...
Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
downtownbellevue.com
Detectives Investigating Robbery at Bellevue Square Parking Garage
According to the Bellevue Police Department, detectives are investigating a robbery at the parking garage at Bellevue Square. The robbery took place in the very early afternoon. The suspect allegedly fired two rounds from a pistol during the purse-snatching. They then fled the scene and drove across 520 into Seattle.
Comments / 0