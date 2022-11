CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A historic game from Bengals running back Joe Mixon has earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. On Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Mixon racked up 153 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns. The four rushing TDs are the most by an NFL player in a single game this season and tied Corey Dillon (Dec. 4, 1997) for the Bengals’ single-game record.

