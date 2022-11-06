Read full article on original website
9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
KLFY.com
Best Christmas living room decor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From watching a classic holiday movie to opening presents, the living room is often the center of the Christmas season in the home. Finding the perfect decorations for your living room can make these holiday moments even more special. With so many decorations to choose from, like trees, lights, garland and stockings, it can be a little overwhelming to know where to start or what decorations to add to your already existing collection.
9 festive Christmas wreaths and garlands to greet your guests this holiday season
Choose from faux, flower, and even pre-lit Christmas wreaths and garlands to dress your door and decorate your home this year.
housebeautiful.com
Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration
Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
Time Out Global
Hackney’s getting a free sparkly light festival this winter
’Tis the season for a hell of a lot of festive lights to be strung up and turned on in London. Big ones, small ones, expensive ones: you know the drill. But you don’t need to splash that hard-earned cashola to go see some seriously nice lights in the big city.
Time Out Global
The best Christmas vacations in the USA
The best Christmas vacations in the USA are brimming with yuletide joy. Sometimes, although we’ve decked our own halls and put up the light displays, we still want to have an adventure at Christmas. That’s why nearly 47 percent of Americans are going to be traveling at Christmas time this December. For many, that trip includes going to see family in far-flung places, but for some of us, there’s a pull to see a new destination, to experience the holidays in a fresh and beautiful setting. Maybe we want to see snow – or we want to leave snow behind. Maybe we’re up for a city Christmas with skyscrapers aglow, or we want to exchange busy streets for a quiet Christmas town. For those who are up for something new, here are our favorite Christmas vacations in the USA.
Country diary: Old Knobbley – a tree of twisted branches and even twistier myths
The air in Furze Hill Woods is tinged with the sweet smell of the nearby maltings factory, a reminder of Mistley’s industrial past. Most of the woodland’s leaved inhabitants are around 70 years old, but among them stand icons of living history – ancient oaks, naturally sculpted over hundreds of years, distended and hollowed, each one more remarkable than the last.
Things I Do To Help My Teens Get Through The Short Days Of Winter
My kids and I love living in the Northeast. We love snow at Christmas, and it gets nice and warm during the summer — but you can still (usually) be comfortable outside. I’ve grown up here, and so have they. It feels like home in every way. But...
8 Places With Good Wine & Moody Lighting
Sometimes, you just want to turn the lights all the way down, drink a glass of pinot noir, or four, and feel sophisticated. The lack of fluorescent overhead lights is very important for times like these, and whenever you feel like crying into a plate of bolognese after a breakup, going on a date, or sitting at a bar alone and overanalyzing every single decision you made today. Romantic, vibey, sexy, whatever you want to call it—you’ll know what constitutes a “moody, dimly lit spot” when you see it. Here are eight of those places.
reviewed.com
Cozy up your patio with string lights—here’s how to hang them
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. There are numerous ways to create a beautiful, relaxing outdoor space. Whatever kind of space you have or are building—whether that’s a deck, a patio, or a pavilion or pergola in the yard—adding lighting to your outdoor living area can make a huge difference. Proper light can let you use your space long into the night, but it can also help you create a specific atmosphere and aesthetic for your home.
Jarrett Rock Garden: The mysterious stone sculptures created by a mysterious man
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – November along the Zumbro River in southeastern Minnesota is a time when the autumn sun dances on the water. And as it does, it also sheds light on a little village of 25 people.Jarrett used to have a school, a grocery store and a mill. When the railroad left 90 years ago, that all disappeared. But you could say the town's "cornerstone" remains.Ruth Ann Diedrich and her husband Tom are the caretakers for the Jarrett Rock Garden. It's a place where sculptures are scattered across the property. Each one of them was created a century ago...
AOL Corp
'Heaven on feet': These cozy slippers loved by over 46,000 shoppers are down to $20
Over 46,000 (you read that right) Amazon shoppers are raving about these top-selling Ultraideas Women's slippers. They're just the ticket for staying cozy and warm indoors while you beat the cold. And if you need to go out for a second, they're great for a quick errands, too. For just 20 bucks, you'll want to get a pair in every color for all the people on your holiday gift list.
EatingWell
Food52 Just Dropped Their Annual Limited-Edition Mug Collection and It's Perfect for Holiday Gifting
As soon as we hit November 1—and sometimes even before—celebrities and retailers start revealing their holiday gift guides. Since it can be totally overwhelming to sift through the billions of online and in-store options, these shortlists can be such a gift for the indecisive among us. 🙋♀️
torquenews.com
Fall Driving Means You Have To Be Extra Careful
With the arrival of early darkness, early snows, and falling leaves drivers have to be extra careful as the seasons change. Have you noticed something funny in the last several weeks? It's straightforward, so we'll wait until you figure it out before we give it away. Okay, can't wait for the answer, we'll give it to you. Here it is: it's getting dark earlier and earlier every day.
Guide To Outdoor Christmas Trees
Ever wish you had an outdoor Christmas tree on your property? I do, and it’s a joy. I had a Norway spruce I used to regularly decorate for Christmas. Eventually, though, the tree outgrew my ladder. Fortunately, I have a much smaller Alberta spruce that should never get too big for me to decorate it.
momcollective.com
The Seasonal Blues
The seasons have changed, the weather has changed, it’s getting darker earlier, and the holidays are starting. I don’t know about you, but I get a little anxious and feel the shift in my morale as I look ahead while counting down the days until summer. The warm...
Maryland Gardener Proves You Can Eat From Your Garden All Year Long by Following These Simple Steps
What an incredible way to save money!
Alternative Firewood Ideas
Daylight savings has come, our evenings are getting darker, earlier and signs of winter are starting to show. Looming heating costs are a concern for most people this year. Whether you heat entirely with firewood or use it to supplement on those chilly days, this is the article for you. Unlike propane/natural gas or fuel oil, wood is readily available and with proper equipment and some elbow grease there is no reason why you should have to pay for firewood.
Moonwalkers allow you to walk at a pace of a run
Do you love walking but feel that sometimes it can take forever? A new Kickstarter has a solution for you; a mobility device known as Moonwalkers is now on pre-order. Moonwalkers started when creator Xunjie Zhang almost got hit by a car while riding a scooter to work; it made him realize that riding a scooter is much too dangerous. Why did he not walk instead when he only lived 2 miles from work? A much safer option.
