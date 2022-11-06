The best Christmas vacations in the USA are brimming with yuletide joy. Sometimes, although we’ve decked our own halls and put up the light displays, we still want to have an adventure at Christmas. That’s why nearly 47 percent of Americans are going to be traveling at Christmas time this December. For many, that trip includes going to see family in far-flung places, but for some of us, there’s a pull to see a new destination, to experience the holidays in a fresh and beautiful setting. Maybe we want to see snow – or we want to leave snow behind. Maybe we’re up for a city Christmas with skyscrapers aglow, or we want to exchange busy streets for a quiet Christmas town. For those who are up for something new, here are our favorite Christmas vacations in the USA.

4 DAYS AGO