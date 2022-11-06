Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU HC James Franklin Describes Interaction With Chain Gang Member/Pastor at IU Game
James Franklin didn’t want to hear it at the time. Late in the fourth quarter of Penn State’s game at Indiana this past Saturday, a member of Indiana’s chain gang— assistants to the officials who establish where a drive begins and how far an offense has to go to get a first down— was trying to talk to Penn State’s head coach.
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin Talks Mike Locksley, Signature Wins, Drew Shelton
Penn State bounced back from its loss to Ohio State with a resounding 45-14 win over Indiana and is looking to go undefeated for the second week in a row. In its penultimate home game on Saturday, Penn State will face off against a school that he is familiar with, Maryland.
Onward State
Penn State Offensive Lineman Landon Tengwall Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery
Offensive lineman Landon Tengwall will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with an undisclosed injury, as announced by head coach James Franklin at his weekly press conference Tuesday. “As you know I won’t really talk about injuries unless I talked to the young man first about it,” Franklin said....
nittanysportsnow.com
2023 3-Star SG Braeden Shrewsberry Signs With Penn State
Braeden Shrewsberry, a Class of 2023 three-star shooting guard out of State College Area High School in State College, Pennsylvania Has signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Penn State. Shrewsberry chose Penn State over George Washington, Saint Josephs’s, and Xavier last November. He is the number four...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State No. 14 in CFP Rankings
Penn State is No. 14 in Week 2 of this year’s College Football Playoff rankings. Coach James Franklin’s team debuted at No. 15 last week and has moved up slightly after a 45-14 win at Indiana this past Saturday. The team is the third-highest ranked amongst Big Ten...
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 Four-Star Athlete Derrick McFall Has Penn State in His Top Seven
Derrick McFall, a four-star athlete out of Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State has made his final list. Penn State, along with Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, and TCU are in the running for McFall. McFall is the No. 15 player in Texas, the No. 19 athlete, and the No. 122 player nationally, according to 247Sports. Penn State made McFall an offer in April.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Women’s Soccer Wins Big Ten Championship
Penn State women’s soccer is the queen of the Big Ten. With a 3-2 win over top-seeded Michigan State Sunday afternoon in Columbus, Penn State became Big Ten champions for the ninth time in program history. The team finished the regular season 10-4-3 and earned the No. 6 seed.
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Winthrop
Year 2 of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State begins Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center against Winthrop. Here are five things to know. Penn State’s celebrated 2022 recruiting class will have plenty of eyes on it this season, and the question of “how good, how soon” will start to be answered Monday. Kebba Nije, a 6-foot-10, 237-pound forward from Centreville, Ohio, leads the way for Penn State’s class. According to 247Sports, Nije is the third-highest-rated signee in Penn State history, behind Tony Carr and Class of 2023 commit Carey Booth. Nije isn’t the only impressive prospect Penn State has. Jameel Brown, Kanye Clary, Evan Mahaffey and Demetrius Lilley are all three stars.
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s Opening Night win Over Winthrop
Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 93-68 win over Winthrop. Coach Micah Shrewsberry was right: Jalen Pickett is Penn State’s best player. Not that it’s a surprise. Pickett, a team captain, was Penn State’s leading scorer last season and was a three-time first-team all-conference selection at Siena before transferring. But, man, was he good Monday night? The fifth-year senior was on from the get-go, making his first six shots and finishing with 15 points in the first half. He ended the night with a game-high 23 on 9-14 shooting, adding five rebounds and five assists.
nittanysportsnow.com
Pickett, Funk Lead Penn State to Season-Opening win Over Winthrop
STATE COLLEGE, PA– Coming into the season-opener, Penn State knew it had an experienced backcourt and, of course, Jalen Pickett. Neither disappointed in the 93-68 win over Winthrop Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Pickett exploded for 15 points in the first 15 minutes of the game en...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Women’s Soccer to Host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament
Penn State women’s soccer punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament Sunday with a 3-2 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten championship game. Monday, it found out who it’d be playing against in the Big Dance. Second-seeded Penn State will take on Quinnipiac in the first round in Happy Valley.
Onward State
Thank You: An Open Letter To Generous Penn State Tailgaters
You wake up on a football Saturday. You grab your phone to check the latest Onward State articles. But once you turn it on, you realize you have four messages from four different people — each of them with a pin-dropped tailgate location. It’s going to be a good day.
Football players linked to locker room vandalism will be held accountable: Pa. district
Officials from the Selinsgrove School District pledged to rectify “any and all wrongdoings” by their high school football team after some players were accused of vandalizing their opponent’s locker room after a playoff win Friday night. District officials on Monday said they were investigating the “locker room...
Bay Journal
Relive history the hard way: Pennsylvania's Thousand Steps trail
Cover photo: The Thousand Steps trail, built with rocks on Jacks Mountain in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, rises above morning mist and fall colors. (Ad Crable) Think about walking 3 miles from your home, then climbing almost straight up a mountain on irregular stone steps just to begin a 12-hour backbreaking workday of busting rocks with a sledgehammer and loading them into rail cars.
beckersspine.com
Penn Highlands Healthcare to open $24.3M outpatient center with orthopedics
Penn Highlands Healthcare is opening a $24.3 million complex on its Penn Highlands DuBois (Penn.) West campus, according to a Nov. 8 report from GANTNews. The complex will be an outpatient clinic for the health system, and will include orthopedic care, sports medicine, neuroscience, rehabilitation, pediatrics and OB/GYN services. The...
$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had […]
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
DuBois hosting shop local contest, $500 prize
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Christmas may be 48 days away but many families will begin to shop soon. This year the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is challenging residents with the Chamber Check-In. The contest will run from Sunday, November 20th to Tuesday, December 20th. The Chamber Check-In Challenge invites individuals to check in […]
Man, wife busted stealing $3k+ of items from State College Walmart, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A married couple faces charges for reportedly stealing over $3,000 worth of items from a State College Walmart, according to the charges filed. Joshua Pennington, 35, and his wife Alison, 39, both of Lewistown, entered the store along North Atherton Street five times in September, Patton Township police wrote in the criminal […]
Centre Daily
Man hospitalized after ‘altercation’ in State College. Police asking public for help
A 22-year-old man remains hospitalized after police say he was punched, knocked to the ground and kicked early Sunday morning in downtown State College — and the police department is asking for the public’s assistance. According to the State College Police Department, the unnamed man was engaged in...
