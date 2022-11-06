NEW YORK (AP) — With a record contract for Edwin Díaz, his swift return to the New York Mets was music to their ears. Díaz and the Mets completed their $102 million, five-year deal Wednesday — the largest for a reliever in baseball history. The star closer can opt out after three seasons, and the agreement includes a team option for 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO