Houston, TX

Mariners add pitchers Gabe Speier, Easton McGee to roster

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners claimed left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier off waivers from Kansas City and acquired right-handed pitcher Easton McGee from Boston in exchange for cash on Wednesday. Seattle also waived left-hander pitcher Ryan Borucki and right-hander Casey Sadler, leaving its 40-man roster at 36.
SEATTLE, WA
Díaz, Mets ink $102M, 5-year deal, record for MLB closer

NEW YORK (AP) — With a record contract for Edwin Díaz, his swift return to the New York Mets was music to their ears. Díaz and the Mets completed their $102 million, five-year deal Wednesday — the largest for a reliever in baseball history. The star closer can opt out after three seasons, and the agreement includes a team option for 2028.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boras says timing of MLB draft endangers player safety

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Baseball super agent Scott Boras expressed concerns Wednesday about what he called a player safety issue related to the timing of the draft. MLB moved its draft from early June to mid-July last year to make it part of the All-Star Game festivities.
Orioles claim OF Daz Cameron off waivers from Tigers

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Daz Cameron off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Cameron hit .219 with a homer and eight RBIs in 21 games with Detroit last season. He also appeared in 98 games with Triple-A Toledo, batting .240 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Giants' Kenny Golladay likely to return against Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kenny Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn't waste a lot of money signing him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants (6-2) host the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Court dates for Saints' Kamara, Chiefs' Lammons delayed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has pushed back court dates in a felony assault case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the 2022 Pro Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Steelers sign kicker Matthew Wright with Boswell hurting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed well-traveled kicker Matthew Wright on Wednesday with starter Chris Boswell dealing with a nagging groin injury. Boswell sustained the injury just before Pittsburgh's loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 30. Nick Sciba made all three of his kicks — two field goals and an extra point — in a 35-13 loss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Titans hope return of Tannehill, Burks revive passing game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans got their best signs of hope at reviving one of the NFL 's worst passing offenses Wednesday. Ryan Tannehill practiced during the portion open to reporters Wednesday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Oct. 23 and was limited.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chiefs' Mahomes feels good after high pass volume vs Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that his right arm was feeling just fine after setting Kansas City Chiefs records for pass attempts and completions in last weekend's come-from-behind overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. That doesn't mean he wants to do it again.
KANSAS CITY, MO

