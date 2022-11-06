CLEMSON – Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas still has options after suffering a season-ending injury in practice last Wednesday, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “If he wanted to, he could come back (for another season),” Swinney said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. “He could go on and turn pro, too. I have no doubt he’d get drafted. He has options. He’s gonna be fine no matter what. He’s got a lot more football to play.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO