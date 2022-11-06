Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football still holding hope for return to playoffs: 'Anything can happen'
CLEMSON – Sweeping through the rest of the regular season and winning the ACC championship is not a consolation prize for Clemson. It’s a way to get back in the College Football Playoff. At least that’s the Tigers’ hope. “In college football, anything can happen,” Clemson...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football standout Xavier Thomas 'has options' after season-ending injury
CLEMSON – Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas still has options after suffering a season-ending injury in practice last Wednesday, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “If he wanted to, he could come back (for another season),” Swinney said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. “He could go on and turn pro, too. I have no doubt he’d get drafted. He has options. He’s gonna be fine no matter what. He’s got a lot more football to play.”
blufftontoday.com
Could faster-paced offense help Clemson football's D.J. Uiagalelei move forward?
CLEMSON – When Clemson’s quarterback plays fast, he can’t dwell on the past. That could be an answer to his problems. D.J. Uiagalelei threw 17 touchdown passes with only four interceptions in the first seven games of the season and had the Tigers ranked in a spot to make the semifinals of College Football Playoffs.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football assistant: 'I'm not gonna get on the negative train'
CLEMSON -- The majority of Clemson football fans aren’t thrilled with their team following Saturday night’s 35-14 loss at Notre Dame, but don’t try selling any negativity to Kyle Richardson. “I’m not gonna get on the negative train,” Clemson’s tight ends coach and passing game coordinator said...
blufftontoday.com
Our boldest predictions for Clemson basketball this season, including March Madness
Clemson basketball will tip off its season with higher expectations despite a new-look lineup and a key injury. The Tigers open Monday (7 p.m., ACC Network Extra) against The Citadel at Littlejohn Coliseum and will play in-state rival South Carolina on Friday (7 p.m., SEC Network Plus) in Columbia. Clemson...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson basketball's versatile Chase Hunter coming into his own
CLEMSON — Chase Hunter, who finished last season on a roll, began this season much the same way Monday night. Hunter, a redshirt junior guard, matched his career high with 23 points and established a new career high with seven assists as Clemson opened its season with an 80-69 victory against in-state rival The Citadel at Littlejohn Coliseum.
