Clemson, SC

Clemson football standout Xavier Thomas 'has options' after season-ending injury

CLEMSON – Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas still has options after suffering a season-ending injury in practice last Wednesday, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “If he wanted to, he could come back (for another season),” Swinney said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. “He could go on and turn pro, too. I have no doubt he’d get drafted. He has options. He’s gonna be fine no matter what. He’s got a lot more football to play.”
Could faster-paced offense help Clemson football's D.J. Uiagalelei move forward?

CLEMSON – When Clemson’s quarterback plays fast, he can’t dwell on the past. That could be an answer to his problems. D.J. Uiagalelei threw 17 touchdown passes with only four interceptions in the first seven games of the season and had the Tigers ranked in a spot to make the semifinals of College Football Playoffs.
Clemson football assistant: 'I'm not gonna get on the negative train'

CLEMSON -- The majority of Clemson football fans aren’t thrilled with their team following Saturday night’s 35-14 loss at Notre Dame, but don’t try selling any negativity to Kyle Richardson. “I’m not gonna get on the negative train,” Clemson’s tight ends coach and passing game coordinator said...
Clemson basketball's versatile Chase Hunter coming into his own

CLEMSON — Chase Hunter, who finished last season on a roll, began this season much the same way Monday night. Hunter, a redshirt junior guard, matched his career high with 23 points and established a new career high with seven assists as Clemson opened its season with an 80-69 victory against in-state rival The Citadel at Littlejohn Coliseum.
