Atlanta, GA

Strus scores 31, Heat roll past sliding Hornets 132-115

MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus and the Miami Heat finally enjoyed a rare easy win. Strus scored 31 points, one off his career high, and the Heat spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the Charlotte lineup by beating the Hornets 132-115 on Saturday night.
MIAMI, FL
Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. “The standards are high and I'm OK with that,” said Embiid, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

