ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Chiefs' Mahomes feels good after high pass volume vs Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that his right arm was feeling just fine after setting Kansas City Chiefs records for pass attempts and completions in last weekend's come-from-behind overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. That doesn't mean he wants to do it again.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Post Register

Steelers sign kicker Matthew Wright with Boswell hurting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed well-traveled kicker Matthew Wright on Wednesday with starter Chris Boswell dealing with a nagging groin injury. Boswell sustained the injury just before Pittsburgh's loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 30. Nick Sciba made all three of his kicks — two field goals and an extra point — in a 35-13 loss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Post Register

Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind. Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should...
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run.
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
ORLANDO, FL
Post Register

Giants' Kenny Golladay likely to return against Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kenny Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn't waste a lot of money signing him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants (6-2) host the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Post Register

Mariners add pitchers Gabe Speier, Easton McGee to roster

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners claimed left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier off waivers from Kansas City and acquired right-handed pitcher Easton McGee from Boston in exchange for cash on Wednesday. Seattle also waived left-hander pitcher Ryan Borucki and right-hander Casey Sadler, leaving its 40-man roster at 36.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy