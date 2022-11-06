Read full article on original website
Steelers sign kicker Matthew Wright with Boswell hurting
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed well-traveled kicker Matthew Wright on Wednesday with starter Chris Boswell dealing with a nagging groin injury. Boswell sustained the injury just before Pittsburgh's loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 30. Nick Sciba made all three of his kicks — two field goals and an extra point — in a 35-13 loss.
Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run.
Chiefs' Mahomes feels good after high pass volume vs Titans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that his right arm was feeling just fine after setting Kansas City Chiefs records for pass attempts and completions in last weekend's come-from-behind overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. That doesn't mean he wants to do it again.
Titans hope return of Tannehill, Burks revive passing game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans got their best signs of hope at reviving one of the NFL 's worst passing offenses Wednesday. Ryan Tannehill practiced during the portion open to reporters Wednesday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Oct. 23 and was limited.
Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind. Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should...
Russell Wilson dismisses wristband comment from Pete Carroll
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson is bemused by the latest barb from Pete Carroll after the Seattle Seahawks coach threw more shade at him while praising his successor, Geno Smith. Carroll was talking about the Seahawks' surprising success in 2022 when he mentioned that a big difference this...
Saturday answers Irsay's call, goes back to work with Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Colts owner Jim Irsay first contacted Jeff Saturday, he wanted answers about Indy's struggling offensive line. Last weekend's late-night callback came with an offer Saturday couldn't refuse.
Giants' Kenny Golladay likely to return against Texans
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kenny Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn't waste a lot of money signing him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants (6-2) host the Houston...
New Marlins assistant GM Oz Ocampo sees Miami's potential
MIAMI (AP) — Oz Ocampo already sees a similarity between the Miami Marlins and the two teams that just played in the World Series. Miami’s new assistant general manager — who came to the Marlins from Houston — cites a stat that suggested that the World Series champion Astros and NL champion Philadelphia Phillies had the two most effective starting rotations in baseball this season.
Orioles claim OF Daz Cameron off waivers from Tigers
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Daz Cameron off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Cameron hit .219 with a homer and eight RBIs in 21 games with Detroit last season. He also appeared in 98 games with Triple-A Toledo, batting .240 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs.
Court dates for Saints' Kamara, Chiefs' Lammons delayed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has pushed back court dates in a felony assault case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the 2022 Pro Bowl.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Thunder Ridge's Miller headed to Dream All-American Bowl
Thunder Ridge lineman Kyle Miller was nominated and accepted into the 2023 Dream All-American Bowl taking place on Dec. 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. After rigorous review from the committee, the top athletes were invited to play in the exclusive all-star game...
