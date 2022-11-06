Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
18-year-old killed in shooting at student apartment complex next to Kutztown University
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. -- An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting at a student apartment complex next to Kutztown University, according to state police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Advantage Point off-campus student housing development. Authorities have yet to identify the victim. There's no word from...
Pair faces meth distribution charges after 4-week probe in Warren County, prosecutor says
Two Belvidere residents face charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine following a four-week investigation, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said this past week. The probe into meth distribution in the Delaware River-side town was conducted by the prosecutor’s office Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police Strategic...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports - 11/12/2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on November 1st, 2022, Joseph Runkle, 22, of Orwigsburg, was formally charged after fleeing police in February 2022. Police say on February 17th, 2022, police were dispatched to Route 61 northbound for a report of a reckless driver. When police found the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen accused in deadly shooting at Allentown park headed to trial
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A teenager accused in the fatal shooting of another teenager at a park in Allentown back in September is headed to trial. Charges against Elijah Patterson were held for court at his preliminary hearing Thursday morning. His formal arraignment is set for Dec. 15. Elijah Patterson admitted...
Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
'My Son Will Bash Your Skulls In,' PA Town's Public Works Director Apparently Told Young Boys
The head of one Pennsylvania town's public works department was charged with harassing and terrorizing a pair of 11- and 12-year-old boys, at one point telling them he'd have his son "bash their skulls in," several news reports say citing authorities. The boys approached Easton's Dave Hopkins on Hamilton Street...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unknown offenders burglarized Target World
CHALFONT, Pa. -- Five unknown offenders burglarized Target World on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 4:15 a.m. The offenders arrived in a black Hyundai sedan with an inoperable driver-side brake light and entered off County Line Road. They stole multiple rifles and pistols. Additional information and evidence are still...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting in Reading leaves one person injured
READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading. The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for...
Man sentenced for selling heroin/fentanyl in Monroe County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has been sentenced on charges of intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Keith Parson, 50, of Stroudsburg, distributed street-level quantities of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl, including from his residence, from November 2020-2021. Police say a search […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspicious male spotted at bus stop in Orwigsburg
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- The Orwigsburg police department received a report of a suspicious male around the bus stop located on South Warren Street. The male is described as being white and tall, wearing dark blue jeans, a green sweat shirt, and a baseball hat. He is operating an older model...
Man sentenced for attempted homicide
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County will spend at least eight years behind bars for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend. Eric Santana pleaded guilty to attempted homicide in September. This was after he stabbed the woman inside the Residence Inn near Wilkes-Barre last fall. A judge sentenced...
Man in custody after nearly 6-hour standoff with police
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dallas Township police have a man in custody they say barricaded himself in a home with a firearm overnight. Officials said they responded to a residence in Dakota Woods for a domestic dispute around 11:30 p.m. on November 11. Once on scene, police say witnesses told officers Todd Bebo, […]
Man accused of threats to 13-year-old via Facebook
LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man who made harmful threats to a 13-year-old on Facebook. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 15 troopers were informed of a cyber threat in the Carbon County area. Through an investigation, police said a 22-year-old man from Lehighton, messaged a […]
WFMZ-TV Online
South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
Suspects Sought In String Of 'Organized' Berks Co. Walmart Thefts: Police
Police in Berks county are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a string of highly-organized thefts from the Caernarvon Walmart, authorities say. The first incident took place on July 7, police said, when four people walked into the 100 Crossings Blvd. store and stole two shopping carts filled with merchandise.
FOX43.com
Bucks County man sentenced 40-80 years in jail for attempted homicide and kidnapping
PHILADELPHIA — A Bucks County man has been sentenced to up to 80 years in prison for his "cold and calculated" crimes, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. Pavel Belous, 38, pled guilty on March 25 to two counts of attempted homicide and one count each of...
Unwelcome guest discovered passed out in man's home
Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County. A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor. The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ex-chief stole thousands from Eastern Salisbury fire department, DA says
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The former chief and president of a Lehigh County fire company is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the department. David Tomcics, 40, was charged Thursday with third-degree felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge sentences Lansdale contractor who pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud
LANSDALE, Pa. - A Lansdale contractor who pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud has learned his sentence. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, was sentenced Wednesday to nine to 23 months in the county jail and ordered to repay almost $43,000 for incomplete work at four homes, including one in Warrington Township, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton's public works director accused of following 2 kids, threatening 1 of them
EASTON, Pa. - One of Easton's top officials has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment after a reported incident involving two kids in the city. Public Works Director Dave Hopkins was arraigned in district court late Thursday afternoon. 69 News reached out to the city for an interview but...
