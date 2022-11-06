Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Oddsmakers say Peyton Manning is betting favorite to be next Colts coach
It's been quite a Monday for Colts fans. First, Frank Reich got fired. Then, the franchise named Jeff Saturday — who, while being a franchise legend, has never coached at the NFL or college level in any capacity — its interim coach. And Vegas thinks another familiar name...
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Following Ugly Loss On Sunday
We have breaking news out of the NFL this Monday morning. The Indianapolis Colts are firing head coach Frank Reich. The AFC South franchise is coming off an ugly 26-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Reich has been with the Colts since 2018. He began with a bang, posting a 10-6 record in ...
What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
Jon Gruden Reportedly Wants 1 College Football Job
Jon Gruden has been out of coaching for a little more than a year, following his email scandal broken by the Wall Street Journal. But could the former NFL coach and "Monday Night Football" announcer be back on the sideline in 2023?. According to a report, the former NFL head...
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
Tony Dungy Blasts Officials for Missed Call on Rams’ Jalen Ramsey
The NBC analyst wants to see consistency from officials in regard to penalizing players for removing their helmets.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones slammed Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe after KC beat the Titans
The Chiefs defensive tackle was in no mood to hear criticism from the Fox Sports talk host.
Tom Brady's new historic feat even blew Bill Belichick's mind
It isn’t easy to surprise New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick these days, but then again, there’s never been a player like Tom Brady before. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first player in NFL history to eclipse 100,000 passing yards on Sunday, while also leading his team on a game-winning drive against the Los Angeles Rams.
Yardbarker
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Asked About Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The free agent recently said he could see himself joining four teams in the NFL, with Dallas being one of them.
Bill Belichick Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Record Very Clear
Tom Brady had another significant career achievement during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Before he led his 55th all-time game-winning drive, Brady passed the 100,000-yard mark. He's the only quarterback in NFL history who has thrown for that many yards. Bill Belichick, who coached Brady for almost two...
Commanders sale huge for NFL, Bucs-Rams reaction and more
On Thursday, news came that Dan Snyder is open to offers for the Washington Commanders. Here’s what that means for the league. Dan Snyder is reportedly open to selling the Washington Commanders. The other 31 NFL ownership groups are all hoping he does so. Snyder’s exit would mean two...
Former Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Labeled as Massive Bust Thus Far
The Arizona Cardinals opted not to pay Chandler Jones. Halfway through the season, Bleacher Report says they made the right move.
Three crazy Patrick Mahomes stats from Chiefs’ win and a cool one for Travis Kelce
The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set an NFL mark and also tied a Peyton Manning record for leading comebacks.
49ers use bye week to get healthy for 2nd half of season
When San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan began his first news conference after the 49ers returned from their bye, the recitation of injuries was briefer than usual
Yardbarker
Kawakami: Jimmy Garoppolo must be a 'live 49ers option' for 2023
Here's a topic that will undoubtedly spark some debate among The Faithful. Should the San Francisco 49ers consider bringing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in 2023? The Athletic's Tim Kawakami believes it has to at least be an option, especially if the team makes a deep playoff run this season with Garoppolo helming the offense.
OBJ Responds to Micah Parsons Recruiting Him to Cowboys
In his response, he made it clear his priority is to win games.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers to partake in OBJ 'bidding war' with Cowboys, Bills
Odell Beckham Jr., working his way back from a torn ACL, remains a free agent. The 49ers reportedly are interested in signing the star receiver and will have plenty of competition in acquiring his talent. "It's probably going to be a team that can go win a ring right now,"...
49erswebzone
