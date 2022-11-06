Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday. It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the...
WLUC
UP power company invests in potential energy saving appliance
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula power provider is educating customers about heat pumps. A heat pump pulls warm air from outside to the inside of your home. The latest versions can extract warm air in temperatures as cold as 15 below zero. The Manager of Energy Solutions for Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO), Andrew McNeally said this appliance can be an efficient alternative to electric or furnace heating.
WLUC
Perry Good Cleaners opens new office in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County cleaning business now has a new storefront. Perry Good Cleaners has been around for three years but now has an office in Gladstone. The business cleans residential and commercial properties, as well as carpets and windows. The owners say it’s a family-oriented, faith-based...
WLUC
What is a seller review date?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones explained review dates outline the seller’s intent on when they will review the home offers. She added houses are getting fewer offers, but still multiple offers, which is why a review date is put in place; It allows the most number of buyers to get into a house in a timely manner.
WLUC
‘We need to be treated better’: Besse Forest Products employees raise awareness for contract negotiations
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Union workers rallied in Gladstone to bring awareness to their ongoing negotiations and to the conditions they’re seeking. “We need better wages. We need to be treated better. Better working environments, safer, cleaned up, just better all around,” said Kayla McKnight, a head grader at Besse Forest Products.
WLUC
Honorable Distillery shining light on women in STEM
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery in downtown Marquette hosted an event Wednesday night focused on women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. This was the first in a planned series. Wednesday night the distillery shined the spotlight on its head distiller Abby Szukalski. The co-founder of...
WLUC
Negaunee collects blood for “Blood Fight” against Ishpeming
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A “Blood Fight” is on in the U.P. Negaunee and Ishpeming are each holding blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The city that donates the most pints will receive the honorary blood drive trophy and bragging rights. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints.
WLUC
Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
WLUC
2022 TV6 Canathon begins
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual TV6 Canathon has helped feed, countless families, in need since 1982. Upper Michigan residents have donated over 4.67 million lbs. of food in that time. “It’s a U.P.-wide effort and tradition for over 40 years to come together and collect food, non-perishable items...
WLUC
Marquette parish stuffs stockings for veterans
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette church is seeking donations to stuff stockings for veterans. Items like snacks, crossword puzzles and small clothing like socks are appreciated. Donated items can be dropped off at the First Presbyterian Church on Front St. in Marquette. Parish Member Dani Jacklin said she looks forward to putting all the donated items together.
WLUC
How a hearing conservation program can help your health
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Occupational Hearing Conservationist Sherrie Vorbeck explained the first step in conserving your hearing is to be aware of your surroundings. She recommends wearing hearing protection if you can not hear a conversation within 3-feet. Vorbeck explained the hearing conservation program, which is how to wear ear plugs the correct way.
radioresultsnetwork.com
More Changes Coming For Delta County Airport Flight Schedule
The flight schedule for the Delta County Airport has changed again. The airport said in Monday that SkyWest Airlines…which is Delta Airlines partner…will now have Escanaba and Iron Mountain share their flights. As of December 1st, according to delta.com, flights out of Escanaba to Minneapolis leave at 10:33...
WLUC
‘Bundle Up Marquette’ seeks winter clothes donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette group needs your help providing winter clothes for those in need. Bundle Up Marquette is an annual event that gathers winter clothes donations. It is a part of spread goodness events. Donations can be made at the drop box located outside Bennet Media Group...
WLUC
Superior Housing Solutions seeks answers to homelessness
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Connections, a program of Superior Housing Solutions, is operating as an emergency shelter in the Marquette area in recognition of Homelessness Awareness Month. Right now, the program provides safe housing, support, and food to 11 people who have no access to shelter. Executive Director Ryan...
WLUC
NMU Wildpups used in student mental health research
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All elections are important, but yesterday’s midterms proved especially significant by voter turnout. Upper Michigan Today shares Midterm Election results on its Wednesday morning show. As of 9:00 a.m., the winners of the Michigan Attorney General, Secretary of State, and House District 109 races had...
WLUC
DNR and UP Whitetails of Marquette County update as firearm deer season gets closer
(WLUC) - Michigan’s firearm deer season begins in six days. Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife Technician Caleb Eckloff explained the new rules for reporting a harvest. “New this year is the mandatory harvest reporting requirement. So, this means for hunters when they harvest a deer, they will...
WLUC
Timber Yeti Axe Range to host free Veteran’s Day event Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Timber Yeti Axe Range in Marquette Township is showing its appreciation for veterans this Friday. On Friday, Veteran’s Day, those who have served can come into Timber Yeti and throw for free. They’re also accepting donations to the U.P. Honor Flight. Local businesses have donated...
WLUC
Secretary of State announces 2022 midterm surpasses 2018 as highest midterm voter turnout in Michigan’s history
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Newly re-elected Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reports this Tuesday’s midterm voter turnout will surpass 2018′s as the highest in Michigan’s history. “I am really excited about that. Yesterday, and throughout this election cycle, more than 4.3 million Michiganders cast a...
WLUC
UPDATE: Polls in Michigan now closed for 2022 Midterm elections
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Polls are now closed for all Upper Michigan residents. Polls are open across the Upper Peninsula for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 8. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited the Baraga St. Gym...
WLUC
Former NMU hockey player Tom Laidlaw visits Marquette Alternative High School
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Marquette Alternative High School received some inspirational advice Monday. Former NMU hockey player and previous “Survivor” cast member Tom Laidlaw made a special appearance. He told the students his story of growing up in Canada, arriving at Northern Michigan University and eventually starting his NHL career with the New York Rangers.
Comments / 0