WLUC
High food costs lead to greater need for this year’s TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 41st TV6 Canathon is officially underway. In its 40-year history, 4.5 million pounds of food have been raised for the people of the Upper Peninsula. You have until December 8 to bring your non-perishable food items to a drop-off location in your area. But first......
WLUC
Copper Country Toys for Tots prepares for 22nd year of distribution
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program is gearing up nationwide for its 75th year of providing children toys for the holidays. The Keweenaw Detachment #1016 of the Marine Core League handles all donations within the Houghton, Baraga, Ontonagon and Keweenaw counties. This will...
At Least 4 Restaurants in Southwest Michigan That Will Be Open For Thanksgiving Dinner
Now that spooky season has come and gone, we're in the countdown to the holiday season. Whatever the holidays will look like for you and your family this year, it's always good to have options!. If you aren't feeling up to hosting a large family gathering and you would rather...
WLUC
Laurium native Mary Locke Petermann to be inducted into MI Women’s Hall of Fame
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Mary Locke Petermann, Ph.D. ‚will soon be inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame. Born in Laurium in 1908 and a graduate of Calumet High School, she is most known for her contributions to medicine and science before her death in 1975.
Michigan, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
Well, you might want to reconsider that collar color. If you have a pup in your life or are just a lover of doggies, you may need to know this information. Dog collars and leashes serve to not only protect a dog and other people. They can help us know whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what it's reaction could be when a stranger or a child is near.
Gorgeous, Updated Cabin For Sale in St Johns, Michigan
Despite the fact that I'm not currently looking to buy a home, I'm still scrolling through Zillow as one might scroll through Facebook or Instagram. It's one of my favorite forms of "social media". Particularly, when I come across beauties like this one. Allow me to introduce you to 800...
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Michigan
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Freighter Roger Blough makes final journey down St. Clair River
Professional Mariner, a maritime industry journal, appears to have been prophetic when it noted on April 1, 2021, that “The Great Lakes freighter Roger Blough may have carried its last load.”. Beginning in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2021, the 858-foot bulk carrier burned for 12 hours...
8 Michigan Airbnbs with Indoor Heated Pools For Your Perfect Winter Getaway
Soon enough the temperatures are going to drop and the snowflakes will be flying. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has predicted a "bone chilling winter" with "loads of snow" for the Mitten State... Ugh. But we all need to get away sometimes, even in the winter! (Perhaps especially in...
Are There Active or Potentially Active Volcanoes in Michigan?
There are volcanoes all over the world, some dormant and some that are very active as we speak. What about Michigan? Are there any active or dormant volcanoes in the Lower or Upper Peninsula?. There are roughly 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. What about...
$1 million winning lottery ticket bought in Mecosta Co.
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A lucky person in Stanwood bought a winning lottery ticket. No, it's not the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot prize, but it is a million dollars, Michigan Lottery officials say. The winner bought their ticket at the Country Corner Supermarket, located at 10039 Buchanan Road. Stanwood...
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in November
November will be another great month of concerts in West Michigan. Kicking it off with Five Finger Death Punch, to musical greats like Babyface, Daryl Hall, and Marie Osmond, to Christmas Holiday Favorites, along with hockey and basketball. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 - 6:30 pm - Van Andel Arena, Grand...
WLUC
All Michigan proposals have passed
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All three proposals on Michigan residents’ ballots have been passed. Proposal 1 requires members of the legislature to file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023. The proposal will also replace current term limits for State Representatives, and State Senators with a 12-year total limit in any combination between the House and Senate.
These are the 5 most popular McDonald’s menu items in Michigan
McDonald’s has created some of the most iconic fast-food offerings of all time. But which menu items are the most popular among Michigan residents?
WLUC
Unprecedented spending in Hill, Wagner race for 109th State House District
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When we go to the polls to cast our vote Tuesday, there is one Upper Peninsula race that has captured the attention of state leaders from both political parties. It’s the 109th State House District race as Democrat Jenn Hill faces Republican Melody Wagner to replace...
Expert recommends shopping for Thanksgiving now, but not for reasons you’d expect
Is Michigan running short on turkeys this year?
Where can you find Michigan election results?
Polls will close in Michigan at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and shortly after people all around the state will be looking for real time results.
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
