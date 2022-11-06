ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skandia Township, MI

WLUC

High food costs lead to greater need for this year’s TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 41st TV6 Canathon is officially underway. In its 40-year history, 4.5 million pounds of food have been raised for the people of the Upper Peninsula. You have until December 8 to bring your non-perishable food items to a drop-off location in your area. But first......
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Copper Country Toys for Tots prepares for 22nd year of distribution

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program is gearing up nationwide for its 75th year of providing children toys for the holidays. The Keweenaw Detachment #1016 of the Marine Core League handles all donations within the Houghton, Baraga, Ontonagon and Keweenaw counties. This will...
HOUGHTON, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately

Well, you might want to reconsider that collar color. If you have a pup in your life or are just a lover of doggies, you may need to know this information. Dog collars and leashes serve to not only protect a dog and other people. They can help us know whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what it's reaction could be when a stranger or a child is near.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Freighter Roger Blough makes final journey down St. Clair River

Professional Mariner, a maritime industry journal, appears to have been prophetic when it noted on April 1, 2021, that “The Great Lakes freighter Roger Blough may have carried its last load.”. Beginning in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2021, the 858-foot bulk carrier burned for 12 hours...
SAINT CLAIR, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

$1 million winning lottery ticket bought in Mecosta Co.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A lucky person in Stanwood bought a winning lottery ticket. No, it's not the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot prize, but it is a million dollars, Michigan Lottery officials say. The winner bought their ticket at the Country Corner Supermarket, located at 10039 Buchanan Road. Stanwood...
STANWOOD, MI
WLUC

All Michigan proposals have passed

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All three proposals on Michigan residents’ ballots have been passed. Proposal 1 requires members of the legislature to file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023. The proposal will also replace current term limits for State Representatives, and State Senators with a 12-year total limit in any combination between the House and Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE

