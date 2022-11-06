Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner Rocks Full Green Body Paint in Spooktacular Pic in Hailey Bieber's Bathtub
Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but Kylie Jenner is already in the spirit. The 25-year-old makeup mogul donned green body paint as she posed for photos in Hailey Bieber's bathtub on Wednesday night. Bieber took to Instagram to share the snap of Jenner laying in the tub,...
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose for first photo together and squash rumors of Justin Bieber drama
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber want the world to know that if there were ever any implied issues between the women because of Justin Bieber, there definitely aren't any more problems. Gomez, 30, cuddled up to Hailey, 25, Saturday night at the second Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum...
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”
Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
AOL Corp
Selena Gomez on How She Felt About Hailey Bieber’s Interview and Why Taylor Swift Is Her Only Industry Friend
Selena Gomez’s press tour for her documentary My Mind and Me continued today with the release of a very thorough cover story for Rolling Stone, in which Gomez discusses everything: her secret struggle with psychosis, how her bipolar disorder diagnosis has changed her life (including her future plans to have children), why she moved to New York City, and how Hailey Bieber’s Call Your Daddy podcast interview, in which Hailey spoke about Gomez and her husband Justin Bieber’s romantic relationship for the first time, affected her.
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Their 50th Birthdays in Style
Two of Black Hollywood’s most beloved actresses both celebrated milestone birthdays over the weekend. Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union turned 50 on October 29 and avoided combining Halloween into their festivities. Ross kicked off her birthday by posting a video in her birthday suit that showed off her...
Popculture
Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud
Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Judge Judy claims Justin Bieber is 'scared to death' of her, avoided her when they were neighbors
Judge Judy says Justin Bieber is "scared to death" of her. Bieber and the TV judge used to be next door neighbors during the "Baby" singer's early years. "He's scared to death of me," Judge Judy told "Access Hollywood." "There was a period of time before he grew up – when he was foolish, and doing foolish things."
Selena Gomez Hugs Hailey Bieber at Academy Museum Gala After Speaking Out About Rumored Justin Bieber Drama: Photos
No fighting here. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Selena Gomez looked very friendly during a night out at the annual gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The model, 25, and Only Murders in the Building star, 30, were both at the red carpet event in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 15, but they didn’t cross paths until they were inside the Oscars museum.
Selena Gomez Admits She Was ‘Haunted’ By Justin Bieber Relationship In New Documentary
For most of her young life, Selena Gomez’s name has been synonymous with another: Justin Bieber. Their young love captivated a generation, and the highs and lows of their rollercoaster romance together was followed every step of the way through Instagram and social media. But the young pop star sorrowfully admits that the relationship has “haunted” her ever since it ended in her new documentary.
toofab.com
Selena Gomez Addresses Hailey Bieber's Podcast Comments In New Rolling Stone Interview
She says she initially "felt bad" about herself for two days, before coming to a positive realization. Selena Gomez revealed how she felt after Hailey Bieber went on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and spoke about the harsh treatment she received from Gomez's fans over her relationship with Justin Bieber.
TMZ.com
Aaron Carter Friends, Family and Fans Were Concerned for Well-Being Before Death
Aaron Carter's friends, family and even his fans believed the singer was in a dark place, and desperately needed help ... but clearly, it was too late. In a video allegedly captured from a live stream the singer did in the days leading up to his death Aaron reads a message he says is from his fiancée Melanie which states, "You're going to die."
Kylie Jenner reveals her seven ‘wild’ dogs ‘bit Kendall on the ass’
Maybe they thought she wasn’t on the guest list?. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her rowdy pooch posse chomped down on sister Kendall Jenner’s derrière. “I have seven dogs, and they’re wild,” the makeup mogul told friend Hailey Bieber on the model’s Halloween episode of “Who’s in my bathroom?”
Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome a New Pup to Their Family — Meet Piggy Lou and Oscar
Justin and Hailey Bieber are proud parents of another dog! On Oct. 31, the couple posted an Instagram photo introducing the newest addition to their pet family: an adorable pup named Piggy Lou. Per People, Hailey showed her off in a sweet snap where the dog was all dressed up as her namesake for Halloween.
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa’s Comment About Taylor Swift Being Her Only Friend in the Industry
Selena Gomez is responding after friend and actress Francia Raisa commented on a quote from a new interview. In a cover story with Rolling Stone published on Thursday (Nov. 3), Gomez spoke out about the health struggles she’s experienced over the years, growing up in the entertainment industry, and referring to her longtime friend, Taylor Swift, as her “only friend” in the industry.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Sorry, Beliebers — there’s only one girl Justin Bieber has eyes for! After facing plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, the heartthrob finally sealed the deal with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and the pair have been going strong ever since. The couple tied the knot...
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miss Puerto Rico Marries Argentina, Hailey, J Lo, Naomi
Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal they secretly married after keeping the ‘relationship private.’. Hailey Bieber in a sexy green teddy for Victoria's Secret. Throwback Thursday to 2009 when Naomi Campbell raced a Chita!. Julie Bowen Insists She's Straight But Says She Was Once Love with a Woman.
Complex
Exclusive: Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Teased in New Photos
With Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 now exactly one week away from its global unveiling, fans have seen their patience rewarded with a selection of exclusive images capturing key moments from the production. As previously reported, Rihanna serves as both creative director and executive producer of the...
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber become pawrents for the second time! Take a look at their furry baby
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are the proud pawrents of a cute new puppy named Piggy Lou. The 28-year-old Grammy-winning singer and the 25-year-old model and Rhode founder took to social media to share snaps of their two furry babies. Piggy Lou and Oscar, who joined the family in 2018,...
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift Reacts to Friend Selena Gomez's Emotional Documentary
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline. Selena Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion about Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known. Hours after the film—which explores Gomez's mental health journey over the last six years...
