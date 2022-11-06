ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

seventeen.com

Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”

Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
AOL Corp

Selena Gomez on How She Felt About Hailey Bieber’s Interview and Why Taylor Swift Is Her Only Industry Friend

Selena Gomez’s press tour for her documentary My Mind and Me continued today with the release of a very thorough cover story for Rolling Stone, in which Gomez discusses everything: her secret struggle with psychosis, how her bipolar disorder diagnosis has changed her life (including her future plans to have children), why she moved to New York City, and how Hailey Bieber’s Call Your Daddy podcast interview, in which Hailey spoke about Gomez and her husband Justin Bieber’s romantic relationship for the first time, affected her.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud

Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Hugs Hailey Bieber at Academy Museum Gala After Speaking Out About Rumored Justin Bieber Drama: Photos

No fighting here. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Selena Gomez looked very friendly during a night out at the annual gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The model, 25, and Only Murders in the Building star, 30, were both at the red carpet event in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 15, but they didn’t cross paths until they were inside the Oscars museum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Admits She Was ‘Haunted’ By Justin Bieber Relationship In New Documentary

For most of her young life, Selena Gomez’s name has been synonymous with another: Justin Bieber. Their young love captivated a generation, and the highs and lows of their rollercoaster romance together was followed every step of the way through Instagram and social media. But the young pop star sorrowfully admits that the relationship has “haunted” her ever since it ended in her new documentary.
TMZ.com

Aaron Carter Friends, Family and Fans Were Concerned for Well-Being Before Death

Aaron Carter's friends, family and even his fans believed the singer was in a dark place, and desperately needed help ... but clearly, it was too late. In a video allegedly captured from a live stream the singer did in the days leading up to his death Aaron reads a message he says is from his fiancée Melanie which states, "You're going to die."
Page Six

Kylie Jenner reveals her seven ‘wild’ dogs ‘bit Kendall on the ass’

Maybe they thought she wasn’t on the guest list?. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her rowdy pooch posse chomped down on sister Kendall Jenner’s derrière. “I have seven dogs, and they’re wild,” the makeup mogul told friend Hailey Bieber on the model’s Halloween episode of “Who’s in my bathroom?”
American Songwriter

Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa’s Comment About Taylor Swift Being Her Only Friend in the Industry

Selena Gomez is responding after friend and actress Francia Raisa commented on a quote from a new interview. In a cover story with Rolling Stone published on Thursday (Nov. 3), Gomez spoke out about the health struggles she’s experienced over the years, growing up in the entertainment industry, and referring to her longtime friend, Taylor Swift, as her “only friend” in the industry.
iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miss Puerto Rico Marries Argentina, Hailey, J Lo, Naomi

Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal they secretly married after keeping the ‘relationship private.’. Hailey Bieber in a sexy green teddy for Victoria's Secret. Throwback Thursday to 2009 when Naomi Campbell raced a Chita!. Julie Bowen Insists She's Straight But Says She Was Once Love with a Woman.
Complex

Exclusive: Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Teased in New Photos

With Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 now exactly one week away from its global unveiling, fans have seen their patience rewarded with a selection of exclusive images capturing key moments from the production. As previously reported, Rihanna serves as both creative director and executive producer of the...
Harper's Bazaar

Taylor Swift Reacts to Friend Selena Gomez's Emotional Documentary

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline. Selena Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion about Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known. Hours after the film—which explores Gomez's mental health journey over the last six years...

