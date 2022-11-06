Read full article on original website
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming options for the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.
ESPN
Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 10
We're ready to set sail toward Week 10, and here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 10 Thursday Night (Falcons at Panthers)
The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers battle on Thursday in an NFC South clash. These two played a 37-34 overtime thriller in Week 8. Oddsmakers aren't expecting another shootout this time around. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the visiting Falcons are 3.0-point favorites in a game with a 43.5-point total. That makes...
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Justise Winslow for inactive Jerami Grant (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow will take over the four spot after Jerami Grant was ruled out with an ankle sprain. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) available and starting for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis will play through his back soreness on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team allowing a 107.7 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points. Davis' projection...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Dwight Powell on Wednesday, JaVale McGee to bench
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Powell will make the start at center position after JaVale McGee was sent to the bench. In a matchup against an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating, our models project Powell to score 21.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (ankle) available Wednesday
Denver Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji (ankle) is available to play on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Nnaji hasn't played more than five minutes in any game since the season opener. His status is irrelevant for fantasy purposes. Per numberFire's NBA Heat Map, the Nuggets’ implied total (120.5) is the...
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (hip) available Monday night for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. LaRavia was listed questionable due to right hip soreness. Despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project LaRavia...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Cameron Payne for Chris Paul (shin) on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is starting in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Payne will take over the point guard position after Chris Paul was held out with a shin injury. In 30.3 minutes, numberFire's models project Payne to score 32.4 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 14.0 points, 4.1...
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) on Wednesday, Malik Beasley to bench
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Vanderbilt will make his 11th start this season after a two game absence. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked eighth in defensive rating, our models project Vanderbilt to score 27.1 FanDuel points. Vanderbilt's...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson coming off the bench for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Rudy Gobert back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Anderson to play 23.2 minutes against the Suns. Anderson's Wednesday projection includes 7.4...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke out of Memphis' Wednesday lineup
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Clarke will come off the bench after Steven Adams was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 17.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Clarke to produce 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Ravens at Saints
The Baltimore Ravens are missing tons of key pieces entering their matchup with the New Orleans Saints. How should that alter our view of the traditional betting markets and player props? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game as they discuss their read on the moneyline and total, any yardage props they like amid the injuries, and the top touchdown-scorer props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Aleksej Pokusevski on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski will make the start at the four after Kenrich Williams was sent to the bench. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Pokusevski to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Pokusevski's projection includes 8.3 points, 6.2...
numberfire.com
Bucks starting MarJon Beauchamp for inactive Jrue Holiday (ankle) on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beauchamp will make the start after Jrue Holiday was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 20.3 expected minutes, our models project Beauchamp to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Beauchamp's projection includes 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Rudy Gobert (health protocols) on Wednesday, Kyle Anderson to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (health protocols) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Gobert will start at the five position after missing two games in health protocol. In 31.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gobert to score 35.8 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes 12.9 points, 13.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Garrett Temple (personal) out again on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple (personal) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Temple will remain sidelined for personal reasons for Wednesday's clash with the Bulls. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Temple is averaging 3.0 points,...
