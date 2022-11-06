ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ESPN

Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 10

We're ready to set sail toward Week 10, and here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) available and starting for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis will play through his back soreness on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team allowing a 107.7 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points. Davis' projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mavericks starting Dwight Powell on Wednesday, JaVale McGee to bench

Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Powell will make the start at center position after JaVale McGee was sent to the bench. In a matchup against an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating, our models project Powell to score 21.5 FanDuel points.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (ankle) available Wednesday

Denver Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji (ankle) is available to play on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Nnaji hasn't played more than five minutes in any game since the season opener. His status is irrelevant for fantasy purposes. Per numberFire's NBA Heat Map, the Nuggets’ implied total (120.5) is the...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (hip) available Monday night for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. LaRavia was listed questionable due to right hip soreness. Despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project LaRavia...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Suns starting Cameron Payne for Chris Paul (shin) on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is starting in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Payne will take over the point guard position after Chris Paul was held out with a shin injury. In 30.3 minutes, numberFire's models project Payne to score 32.4 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 14.0 points, 4.1...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson coming off the bench for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Rudy Gobert back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Anderson to play 23.2 minutes against the Suns. Anderson's Wednesday projection includes 7.4...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke out of Memphis' Wednesday lineup

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Clarke will come off the bench after Steven Adams was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 17.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Clarke to produce 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Ravens at Saints

The Baltimore Ravens are missing tons of key pieces entering their matchup with the New Orleans Saints. How should that alter our view of the traditional betting markets and player props? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game as they discuss their read on the moneyline and total, any yardage props they like amid the injuries, and the top touchdown-scorer props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Thunder starting Aleksej Pokusevski on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski will make the start at the four after Kenrich Williams was sent to the bench. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Pokusevski to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Pokusevski's projection includes 8.3 points, 6.2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Bucks starting MarJon Beauchamp for inactive Jrue Holiday (ankle) on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beauchamp will make the start after Jrue Holiday was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 20.3 expected minutes, our models project Beauchamp to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Beauchamp's projection includes 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Garrett Temple (personal) out again on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple (personal) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Temple will remain sidelined for personal reasons for Wednesday's clash with the Bulls. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Temple is averaging 3.0 points,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

