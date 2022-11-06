Read full article on original website
TRIP REPORT: Fall Fun in the Windy City – American Airlines AA99 London to Chicago (Main Cabin Extra)
American Airlines AA99 – London Heathrow Terminal 3 to Chicago O’Hare Terminal 5 (Main Cabin Extra) AA99 London Heathrow to Chicago O’Hare (Main Cabin Extra) Trying a different Deep Dish Pizza (Pequods) Return to O’Hare Terminal 5. BA296 Chicago O’Hare to London Heathrow. Where’s the...
Back To The Future: United Finally Implementing Higher Status Requirements, With Some New Twists
Back in 2019 the airlines were gearing up to thin their elite ranks. Travel was booming, though not the unbelievable demand we’re seeing this year. Late in 2019 United announced a pretty significant revamp of how customers would earn elite status. Just a few months later, the reality of COVID-19 caused the airlines to rapidly change direction. In essence, the tougher qualification requirements wouldn’t see the light of day in 2020. Nor 2021 or 2022. As we head into 2023, United has announced that they will be adopting the increased qualification for status qualification, though with a few twists.
San Jose SJC to Santiago SCL $239ow, $515 rt
An airfare deal that caught my eye yesterday is San Jose, California SJC to Santiago, Chile SCL for as little as $239 one way with American, Delta, and United Airlines. American Airlines has the most low fare dates from this month through end of schedule October 2023. Delta has low fares from $239 to $300 for many dates. Even United is sort of participating in this deal with a few low fare dates in March and April.
Lufthansa Group selects Recaro CL3710 and C3810 for long haul economy class seating
Recaro Aircraft Seating has been selected to provision over 24,000 economy class seats for Lufthansa Group aircraft. Recaro CL3710 for Lufthansa -Image, Recaro Aircraft Seating. The seats will be dressed with Lufthansa’s signature colours of blue and grey, with the group selecting Recaro Aircraft Seating’s long haul seats – the...
United Airlines Makes Elite Status More Exclusive, But Will It Make It More Valuable?
With its 2023 program changes, United MileagePlus will be the most difficult of the big three U.S. legacy airlines to earn elite status on. Will status become more valuable or will the value be limited to the attrition of existing elite members?. United Airlines Will Make Elite Status More Exclusive…But...
Use IHG points at three Mr and Mrs Smith Hotels in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Mr and Mrs Smith hotels partnering with IHG One Rewards has made many new destinations available for hotel stays using IHG points. With more than 1,600 Mr and Mrs Smith affiliated properties worldwide, my quick observation revealed dozens of hotels in Europe bookable through the IHG website using points. You can book stays and earn IHG points at participating Mr and Mrs Smith properties. The challenge is learning specifically which Mr and Mrs Smith hotels currently participate in IHG.
All You Can Fly With Frontier Airlines in 2023?
If you have wanted to fly as many flights as possible as a passenger on airplanes which are operated by Frontier Airlines, your dream may be about to come true, as the ultra-low-cost airline has officially announced its new GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass for 2023…. All You Can Fly With Frontier...
Amex Transfers Points Twice! The Fight Is On!
Transferring points to travel partners is a one-way street. We all know this. I am conservative when it comes to transferring points because I would much rather have MRs, URs, or TYP in my bank account than in a partner account. In need of a flight to Doha for the World Cup (see Is TPOL Going to The World Cup?), I needed 38,000 more Avios points. Unfortunately, Chase and Amex did not have a transfer bonus at this time, which can be as high as 40%. Annoyed that I didn’t transfer more points when there was a promotion, I begrudgingly hit ‘confirm’ to initiate the MR to Avios transfer. Instantly, I received an error, “Your transaction did not go through. Try again later.” Since award availability can disappear instantly, I tried again right away. This time the transfer went through. However, I noticed that my MR balance had dropped substantially. I checked the account activity and saw that 38,000 points were deducted twice from my account. A feeling of nausea came over me as I contacted Amex via chat. It came as no surprise that they were utterly useless and did not accept accountability for their mistake. Indeed, the first agent tried to get rid of me by telling me to call back the following day to see what could be done. Another agent told me to contact British to see if British could reverse the transfer despite knowing that British would not be able to do so.
Marriott Adds More Fees, Seat Recline Debate, Star Alliance Credit Card
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Wednesday, November 9, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Delta Air Lines Struggles To Hit Carbon Emission Goals
Delta Air Lines proudly proclaims it is “carbon neutral since March 2020,” but that was only possible in 2021 through the dubious purchase of carbon emission offsets. As Delta has discovered, ambitious climate change goals are proving vexing for airlines and sustainability promises may turn into a troubling liability.
United Airlines Updates MileagePlus Elite Status Requirements, Will Count Award Travel
Next year, United Airlines will revert to its pre-pandemic qualification requirements to achieve elite status but will also count more credit card spending toward meeting your elite qualification goal. For the first time, United will also count award travel on United toward elite status qualification. United Airlines Increases Elite Status...
Last Call! United Business Card 150k offer
Save Up to 20 Percent at 1,576 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy
You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 1,576 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
