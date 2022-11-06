ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Anfernee Simons (foot) upgraded Monday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Simons was initially listed as doubtful and appeared headed for a third straight absence, but now he has a chance to play. Damian Lillard (calf) has been cleared to return after missing four games, so Simons will have a reduced role on offense if he's available. There will also be fewer minutes for Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis is likely to play against his intrastate rivals after he was listed as probable with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Larry Nance Jr. (knee) out for Pelicans' Wednesday matchup

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Nance Jr. will sit out with a left knee ailment. Expect Trey Murphy to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. In 143.1 minutes with Nance Jr. off the floor,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) active on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski is active on Wednesday night despite missing two games with shoulder bursitis. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Pokusevski to record 8.3 points 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (hip) available Monday night for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. LaRavia was listed questionable due to right hip soreness. Despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project LaRavia...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Garrett Temple (personal) out again on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple (personal) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Temple will remain sidelined for personal reasons for Wednesday's clash with the Bulls. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Temple is averaging 3.0 points,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) available on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hardaway has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 22.1 minutes against the Magic. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes 10.8 points, 2.6...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Portland's Damian Lillard (calf) active and starting on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard will suit up on the road despite his probable designation with a right calf injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 41.6 FanDuel points. Lillard's projection includes 25.4 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (illness) available for Lakers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley has been removed from the injury report for Wednesday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect Beverley to play 29.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Beverley's Wednesday projection includes 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Hornets' Cody Martin (quad) doubtful on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (quad) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Martin continues to deal with a quad injury and is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's clash with Portland. If he is upgraded to available, our models expect him to play 21.4 minutes against the Trail Blazers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Bucks starting MarJon Beauchamp for inactive Jrue Holiday (ankle) on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beauchamp will make the start after Jrue Holiday was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 20.3 expected minutes, our models project Beauchamp to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Beauchamp's projection includes 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday

Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
WASHINGTON, DC

