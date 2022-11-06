Read full article on original website
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
Anfernee Simons (foot) upgraded Monday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Simons was initially listed as doubtful and appeared headed for a third straight absence, but now he has a chance to play. Damian Lillard (calf) has been cleared to return after missing four games, so Simons will have a reduced role on offense if he's available. There will also be fewer minutes for Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson.
Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis is likely to play against his intrastate rivals after he was listed as probable with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points.
Larry Nance Jr. (knee) out for Pelicans' Wednesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Nance Jr. will sit out with a left knee ailment. Expect Trey Murphy to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. In 143.1 minutes with Nance Jr. off the floor,...
Timberwolves starting Rudy Gobert (health protocols) on Wednesday, Kyle Anderson to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (health protocols) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Gobert will start at the five position after missing two games in health protocol. In 31.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gobert to score 35.8 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes 12.9 points, 13.0 rebounds,...
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) active on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski is active on Wednesday night despite missing two games with shoulder bursitis. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Pokusevski to record 8.3 points 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
Jake LaRavia (hip) available Monday night for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. LaRavia was listed questionable due to right hip soreness. Despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project LaRavia...
Trail Blazers starting Justise Winslow for inactive Jerami Grant (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow will take over the four spot after Jerami Grant was ruled out with an ankle sprain. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 7.9 points,...
Pelicans' Garrett Temple (personal) out again on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple (personal) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Temple will remain sidelined for personal reasons for Wednesday's clash with the Bulls. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Temple is averaging 3.0 points,...
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hardaway has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 22.1 minutes against the Magic. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes 10.8 points, 2.6...
Chuma Okeke starting for Magic on Wednesday in place of injured Paolo Banchero (ankle)
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Okeke will get the start on Wednesday with Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined. Our models expect Okeke to play 20.4 minutes against Dallas. Okeke's Wednesday projection includes 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and...
Portland's Damian Lillard (calf) active and starting on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard will suit up on the road despite his probable designation with a right calf injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 41.6 FanDuel points. Lillard's projection includes 25.4 points,...
Patrick Beverley (illness) available for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley has been removed from the injury report for Wednesday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect Beverley to play 29.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Beverley's Wednesday projection includes 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
Hornets' Cody Martin (quad) doubtful on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (quad) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Martin continues to deal with a quad injury and is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's clash with Portland. If he is upgraded to available, our models expect him to play 21.4 minutes against the Trail Blazers.
Bucks starting MarJon Beauchamp for inactive Jrue Holiday (ankle) on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beauchamp will make the start after Jrue Holiday was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 20.3 expected minutes, our models project Beauchamp to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Beauchamp's projection includes 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
Jazz starting Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) on Wednesday, Malik Beasley to bench
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Vanderbilt will make his 11th start this season after a two game absence. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked eighth in defensive rating, our models project Vanderbilt to score 27.1 FanDuel points. Vanderbilt's...
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
