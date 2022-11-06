ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden rumors surface for 1 college job

Jon Gruden does not seem like he will be making a return to coaching in the near future, but another round of rumors surfaced this week linking him to a specific college job. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott this week after he led the team to a 4-26 record over three seasons. Zac Blobner, co-host of the “The Jay and Z Show” on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa, said Monday that he was told Gruden is USF’s first choice for their head coaching vacancy.
TAMPA, FL
WGMD Radio

Vikings ice out Kirk Cousins on plane after sixth straight win

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t look their best on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but after a 20-17 victory with a game-winning field goal, they don’t mind as their win streak moved to six games. The flight home, then, was one for celebration. And no one celebrates quite like...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Line moves sharply from Bills toward Vikings

Officially, Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s availability for Sunday against the Vikings is up in the air. If that were truly the case, however, the Vikings-Bills game likely would be off the board at every sports book. Instead, the game is available for wagering. With a line that has sharply...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays

Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade

Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Roquan Smith sees no weaknesses on Ravens defense

It didn’t take long for linebacker Roquan Smith to make an impact in his Ravens debut. Smith stopped Saints running back Alvin Kamara short of the first down on back-to-back runs in the second quarter to force a punt that Baltimore used as a springboard to their first scoring drive of the night. Smith finished the night with five tackles and said after the 27-13 win that it was “amazing” to be on the field with a defense that made life difficult on the Saints all night.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Parks Frazier will call offensive plays for Colts

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday has picked the person who will pick plays on Sunday. NFL Media reports that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier will call the plays on Sunday against the Raiders. Frazier, 30, arrived as assistant to the head coach in 2018, Frank Reich’s first year...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special

The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding No. 1 overall pick; Packers eighth

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
MINNESOTA STATE

