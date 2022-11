Regis stormed its way into the state semifinals, showing Edgar no mercy in a 53-8 romp. Next up is Bangor, with the winner earning a place in the state finals. Photo by Branden Nall

From the expressions on the faces of the Regis football team after Friday’s 53-8 victory over the Edgar Wildcats, it seemed obvious that the Regis squad was anxious to celebrate earning another week to play.

For Rambler Head Coach Bryant Brenner, the victory was a significant one.