ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Coy Gibbs, son of NASCAR legend and father of Xfinity driver, dies

By Jesse Ullmann, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkJhZ_0j0yvSOu00

( WJZY ) – Coy Gibbs, the son of NASCAR legend Joe Gibbs and father of Xfinity driver Ty Gibbs, has died, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Sunday. He was 49.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

The official cause of death was not immediately announced.

Coy was the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, according to his bio. He not only had a racing career, but was also once an assistant NFL coach, according to the Athletic .

Coy’s son Ty clinched the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series title on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. Coy was there to witness his son’s victory, the Athletic reported.

Ty pulled out of Sunday’s Cup Series race with what was originally described as a family emergency.

In 2019, Joe Gibbs tragically lost another son, J.D., following a battle with a neurological disease.

Gibbs Racing is based in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
People

NASCAR's Coy Gibbs Dies Suddenly Just Hours After Watching Son Ty Win the Xfinity Series Championship

"I've always got his back as a father," the 49-year-old said in his final press conference following his son's big moment Saturday Coy Gibbs, who previously raced for NASCAR and coached for the NFL, has died. He was 49. The father of fellow NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs died Saturday in his sleep, his company Joe Gibbs Racing announced, just hours after his 20-year-old son won the 2022 Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway that evening. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner)...
ARKANSAS STATE
Jalopnik

Joey Logano Wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
DC News Now

Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy