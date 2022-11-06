Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Veterans Day celebrations took place across middle Georgia
MACON, Ga (WGXA) - With celebrations happening across the country, middle Georgia is also in celebration to honor the veterans. Middle Georgia State University and Macon- Bibb county joined together with the community to hold a ceremony in honor of veterans at Coleman Hill in downtown Macon. Mayor Lester Miller...
wgxa.tv
Veterans Day ceremony held in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Friday, Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and the community came to honor those who serve our country. A Veterans Day tribute ceremony was held at the Wellness Center. A catered breakfast was held at eight-thirty this morning, followed by a ceremony honoring veterans. We spoke...
wgxa.tv
VFW holding Third Annual Vetsgiving Dinner in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- United States Veterans are invited to a special dinner at VFW Post 6605 in Warner Robins. It's called the Vetsgiving Dinner and is provided in celebration and thanks to those who served. Aside from the great food, there will also be live entertainment and hourly...
wgxa.tv
Fire and Ice exhibition comes back to Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Art Alliance's Fire and Ice exhibition is back in Carolyn Crayton Park. Whether you're into collecting glass and ceramics or just want some new holiday decorations or home goods, then the Round Building in the park is the place to be. There's more to...
wgxa.tv
Veterans honored at Howard Middle School
Macon, Ga(WGXA)--- Howard Middle School took some time Thursday to honor the veterans in their school with a luncheon. The goal was to show the school's veterans how much they're appreciated. Teacher Rasheedah Caldwell says veterans should be honored year-round. "My grandmother use to say give people their flowers while...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Veterans Parade canceled, ceremony moved indoors
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Due to the threat of severe weather that could be brought on by Tropical Storm Nicole, the City of Warner Robins has canceled the Veterans Parade and announced further changes to the remaining festivities. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick still welcomes all neighbors and city residents to...
wgxa.tv
Arrangements for Mama Louise have been announced
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The community is saddened by the loss of an iconic figure in the Music City, Mama Louise Hudson, co-founder of Downtown Macon's staple soul-food go-to, H&H Restaurant. Rising to national recognition for her devotion to keep starving artists from actually starving, Mama was best known for...
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER: Northeast Nicholas Woodford
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Nicholas Woodford is a role model for students around Northeast, but he says there’s a reason he chooses to stay on the right path. "I was raised by a beautiful queen and she has taught me that I have to be a personal figure." Woodford...
wgxa.tv
Mercer University announces new transitional school for children with dyslexia
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University has announced the establishment of a new transitional school to help children with dyslexia. Roberts Academy will be the only school of its kind outside of Atlanta and will be built on Mercer's Macon campus. The school is being constructed and equipped through a...
wgxa.tv
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
wgxa.tv
Power outage in Eastman
EASTMAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Emergency Management Agency has issued a notice that there is a widespread power outage in Eastman due to a downed power line. Highway 341 around South Dodge Elementary is closed while crews work to repair the lines and the power company has been notified. The...
wgxa.tv
After-school and athletic events canceled due to weather in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Schools are canceling all after-school and athletic events for the day. Due to the weather from Hurricane Nicole, high winds, heavy rain, and severe storms are possible. To stay up to date on the latest on severe weather, download our Skywatch Weather app or...
wgxa.tv
Thousands of speeding tickets later, why is Bibb Co. offering a grace period for speeders
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Here's how it works, school lights flash to indicate reduced speed. If you go 11 miles per hour over, you get a ticket. The same goes for the normal speed limit when the lights aren't flashing. Still, drivers are getting hit. "I got 20 tickets over about...
wgxa.tv
The 20th Anniversary GACS Southern Convenience Store and Petroleum Show at the Centreplex
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Retailers and suppliers are coming together at the Macon Centreplex to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores' Southern Convenience Store and Petroleum Show. The event puts petroleum marketers, retail suppliers, food vendors and others together with retailers, store owners, operators, and...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County School District collaborates with community for strategic summit event
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Parents, community leaders, and school administration met for Bibb School District's Strategic Plan Summit event. All attendees were invited to collaborate, and voice their ideas in contribution to helping shape the Bibb County School District and learning. The district sought ideas to develop a dynamic educational...
wgxa.tv
Deputies called to Macon hospital after man was brought in with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Macon Thursday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Atrium Navicent Health just after 7 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, deputies were told a man had been brought to the hospital after being shot. Investigators determined he was shot on Greenbriar Road and brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
wgxa.tv
North Central Health District closed until Monday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The North Central Health District has announced that its offices are closed for the day, due to incoming severe weather, in a Facebook post. The offices closed at 11:00 A.M. for the safety of clients and staff and all clinical, WIC, and environmental health services will remain closed until Monday.
wgxa.tv
Developers to ask Bibb County leaders to approve 132-unit apartment complex on Bass Road
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A growing development in north Macon is now poised to get a new set of apartments if a proposal is approved by Bibb County leaders. In documents obtained by WGXA News, a developer is planning a four-story, 132-unit apartment complex on 5.5 acres of land on Bass Road. The property at the center of the proposal is located behind the Watercrest Memory Care Facility bordering Providence Blvd.
wgxa.tv
Tornado Warning Issued
MACON, GA. (WGXA) -- A tornado warning has been issued for Laurens County until 09:30 PM. We are live streaming our Sky Watch Weather report with details on Facebook. To stay up to date with the current tornado warning and any weather changes, please follow us on Facebook, WGXA news, or download our WGXA mobile app.
wgxa.tv
Friends in Macon become victims of gun violence one week apart
"The fact that I ended up getting shot and then a week later, someone I know ended up getting shot... that's insane," Jennifer Stiles said. Driving to the store one afternoon, Jennifer was shot and right now, she can't walk. "I'm either in a wheelchair or on a walker for...
