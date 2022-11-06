Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem releases message to veterans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem released the following statement in light of Veterans Day. I am proud to be Governor of the best state in America to live, work, and retire as a veteran. That’s important – the state that sets the gold standard for Freedom should also lead the way in honoring those who defend our Freedoms. In the last four years, we found new ways to honor our veterans. In my second term, we will continue to build on those successes and honor the men and women who served us.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana University Nursing Program ranked ‘The Best in South Dakota for 2023′
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana says that the university’s nursing program was ranked the best program in South Dakota for 2023 by RegisteredNursing.org — a nursing advocacy organization. “We are honored to be recognized by a leading nursing organization for this accomplishment,” said Assistant Professor...
dakotanewsnow.com
Attorney General’s wording on petition stalls petition signatures, as group desires to eliminate South Dakota food and beverage tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Although we’re a long way from the 2024 election, efforts are underway to gather signatures for several measures to get on the ballot, including a repeal of the State food tax. But there is a possible roadblock. Organizers of the ballot measure to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tim Johnson wins battle against West Nile virus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s retired democratic senator Tim Johnson is finally home after a two-month-long battle against the West Nile virus- news first reported by The South Dakota Standard. Tim’s wife, Barb Johnson, said they decided to go public with the news of his...
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE AT STATE FOOTBALL: Wall wins for West River, Elk Point-Jefferson stuns Winner
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the South Dakota State Football Championships wasn’t short on drama. Most of it came from a thrilling 11B title game in which Elk Point-Jefferson dethroned two-time defending champion Winner, who carried in a 34-game win streak, 21-14. In the early, 9AA championship, Wall pulled away from Parkston 34-14.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanitation staffing company accused of violating labor laws in MN, NE
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) filed a complaint against Packers Sanitation Services, Inc. (PSSI), claiming it has violated safety regulations and child labor laws by staffing underage employees at meatpacking and slaughterhouse cleaning companies. In the court documents, the DOL claims evidence...
Comments / 0