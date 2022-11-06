ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Noem releases message to veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem released the following statement in light of Veterans Day. I am proud to be Governor of the best state in America to live, work, and retire as a veteran. That’s important – the state that sets the gold standard for Freedom should also lead the way in honoring those who defend our Freedoms. In the last four years, we found new ways to honor our veterans. In my second term, we will continue to build on those successes and honor the men and women who served us.
Tim Johnson wins battle against West Nile virus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s retired democratic senator Tim Johnson is finally home after a two-month-long battle against the West Nile virus- news first reported by The South Dakota Standard. Tim’s wife, Barb Johnson, said they decided to go public with the news of his...
LIVE AT STATE FOOTBALL: Wall wins for West River, Elk Point-Jefferson stuns Winner

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the South Dakota State Football Championships wasn’t short on drama. Most of it came from a thrilling 11B title game in which Elk Point-Jefferson dethroned two-time defending champion Winner, who carried in a 34-game win streak, 21-14. In the early, 9AA championship, Wall pulled away from Parkston 34-14.
Sanitation staffing company accused of violating labor laws in MN, NE

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) filed a complaint against Packers Sanitation Services, Inc. (PSSI), claiming it has violated safety regulations and child labor laws by staffing underage employees at meatpacking and slaughterhouse cleaning companies. In the court documents, the DOL claims evidence...
