SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem released the following statement in light of Veterans Day. I am proud to be Governor of the best state in America to live, work, and retire as a veteran. That’s important – the state that sets the gold standard for Freedom should also lead the way in honoring those who defend our Freedoms. In the last four years, we found new ways to honor our veterans. In my second term, we will continue to build on those successes and honor the men and women who served us.

