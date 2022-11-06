Read full article on original website
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
U.S. Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, have been sentenced to federal prison for trying to sell military secrets to a foreign government.
Mistrial declared in trial of 2 former nonprofit officials
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has declared a mistrial in an embezzlement and bribery case against two men acquitted along with a Philadelphia council member and his wife in a separate case last week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Monday’s decision came after a juror in the case against Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan contracted COVID-19. The former Universal Companies executives were acquitted last week of bribing Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, who were acquitted of honest services wire fraud. Islam and Dawan faced separate charges accusing them of embezzlement and bribery. Both have denied wrongdoing and prosecutors haven’t said whether they will seek a retrial.
Corps finds no radioactive contamination at Missouri school
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Testing by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has found no radioactive contamination at a Missouri school that was shut down last month amid fears that nuclear material from a contaminated creek nearby had made its way into the school. Teams from the Corps’ St. Louis office began testing the interior of Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Missouri, and the soil around it in late October, days after the school board closed the school. The closure followed testing by a private firm that found concerning levels of contamination. The Corps said Wednesday that preliminary results found no evidence of radioactive material above what would be naturally occurring.
