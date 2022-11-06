Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Sounds Off on Millie Bobby Brown's Movie Idea
Iconic pop star Britney Spears has been making headlines this year after finally being freed of her father Jamie Spears' conservatorship. Many celebrities have come out in support of Spears, and there's one young actor who wants to tell the star's story. Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown recently shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she wants to play Spears in a biopic one day. "I think her story resonates with me," Brown explained. "Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger – I see the scramble for words and I don't know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only." However, Spears is not ready for her life to be told in a movie. She recently took to Instagram and appeared to shut down the idea.
Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy In Talk to Direct Star Wars Movie
Marvel's Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is reportedly in talks to direct a Star Wars movie. The report claims that Levy has agreed to work with Lucasfilm on a Star Wars film after he completes his duties working with Marvel on Deadpool 3, as well as wrapping up the final episodes of Netflix's Stranger Things, which Levy both directs and executive produces. Obviously, that means the timeline for this Star Wars film's production isn't for a few years down the road – but still, it's a sign of some forward motion from Lucasfilm on the Star Wars movie front.
Congo Star Ernie Hudson Reveals If He's Down for a Sequel
While Congo might have attempted to follow the footsteps of Jurassic Park, as it was a big-budget spectacle that adapted a novel from Michael Crichton, the film didn't ignite the same franchise buzz as the dinosaur-centered storyline, though star Ernie Hudson is open to reprising his role of Monroe Kelly. Despite Congo being a relatively successful financial endeavor, it didn't earn the critical praise quite like the Steven Spielberg-directed Jurassic Park, and with the narrative of Congo being so specific, the entire concept might not be able to be continued or repeated as organically as the Jurassic series.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Official Story Details Revealed
Ever since the TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte was announced, various rumors and reports have teased what type of story the adventure could explore, with today seeing the reveal of more storyline specifics for the adventure. The upcoming series is one of the more exciting projects being developed by Lucasfilm, as it not only will introduce audiences to entirely new characters, but will also be the first live-action project to unfold at the time of The High Republic. Given how many expansions of the Skywalker Saga have unfolded in somewhat familiar timelines, Star Wars: The Acolyte is heading into uncharted territory for the live-action saga.
Andor: Andy Serkis Reacts To His Final Moment in Episode 10
Star Wars fans are loving the tenth episode of Andor, "No Way Out," which might be the last we see of Andy Serkis in the series. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. However, he's playing a whole new character in Andor named Kino Loy. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After last week's episode, Kino decided to join Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) prison escape plan, and they helped most of their fellow inmates get out of Narkina 5. However, it was revealed at the end of the episode that Kino couldn't swim, and he was left behind. Serkis recently spoke to Collider about delivering his final line, "I can't swim."
Sylvester Stallone Says The Expendables 4 Is 80 Percent Jason Statham
Sylvester Stallone may have created The Expendables, but franchise star Jason Statham is the dominant force in the upcoming, fourth installment of the high-octane action series. The film was always designed to be the passing of the baton from Stallone to Statham as the head of the franchise, but according to Stallone, it seems he had fairly little to do with the film itself, with the new movie being primarily a Statham movie. It means fans can expect Statham's more intense, less personable form of action hero to shape the franchise going forward.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Introduces a New Bride, Mikasa
Attack on Titan's anime will be returning soon to round out the final episodes of its run overall, and one awesome cosplay has imagined a very happy ending for Mikasa Ackerman as she preps for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the series has been spread out over the last couple of years as fans had seen not only an entirely different region introduced as a major enemy, but this was flipped on its head anyway when it was revealed that Eren Yeager was the real foe all along. But caught in the middle of all of this turmoil has been Mikasa as she struggles to wrap her head around it all.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
Marvel's Kevin Feige Calls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "The Most Important Movie We've Ever Made"
How do you make a sequel to Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman? That was the question facing Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, confronted by the unimaginable task of rewriting and reworking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without leading man Boseman. The actor, who died before the start of production, privately battled colon cancer until his death at the age of 43 in August 2020. Moving forward, Coogler and his cast — among them Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett — poured their real grief into Wakanda Forever, which sees the kingdom of Wakanda mourning Boseman's King T'Challa in the wake of his death.
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Reveals the Painful Way She Learned of Chadwick Boseman's Death
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not just another Marvel movie – it is a painful and poignant tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, from a cast and director (Ryan Coogler) who were like family to him. The rollout for Wakanda Forever has been meticulously precise in how it addresses Boseman's passing, including how the cast discusses it (or not) in interviews. However, a new feature in Variety seems to be where Coogler and some of Black Panther 2's biggest stars (Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett), opened up about the falling into the dark tunnel of grief and running together toward the light of creating a sequel Chadwick could be proud of.
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
The Santa Clauses: Cast, Date, and Everything to Know
Santa Claus is comin' to Disney+. Tim Allen's Santa returns in The Santa Clauses, the ho-ho-hotly anticipated original limited series streaming this holiday season. Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin (Allen) first put on the suit to become the jolly big guy in 1994's The Santa Clause — returning to town in 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause — Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and seeking his Santa replacement. "For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire," Scott/Santa says in the trailer before beginning a life south of the North Pole.
DC's Stargirl: SPOILER Dies in "Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer"
All season long on DC's Stargirl, the JSA has been trying to solve a murder. Specifically, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her friends have been trying to figure out who killed Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins), but their investigation has frequently led to more questions than answers all while other tensions in Blue Valley reach their breaking points. Most recently, that's included an all-out brawl with the Mahkents and Courtney taking the blame for the death of Jordan Mahkent/Icicle (Neil Jackson)— and losing her relationship with Cameron (Hunter Sansone) in the process. But this week, there was a major break in the case, one that came with a startling revelation and a pair of shocking deaths that are likely to shake up everything for the JSA as we head into the final episodes of the series.
HBO Submits 12 House of the Dragon Actors for Awards Consideration
Game of Thrones spent several years as a frontrunner for numerous acting awards, with its all-star casting often taking home gold on an annual basis. Prequel series House of the Dragon could do the same, but fans have been wondering how the various actors on the show would be categorized. Given the ensemble nature of the cast, and the fact that some actors only played their roles for half the season, it was difficult to predict which performers would run as leads and which would run as supporting players. Now, a few weeks after the show's Season 1 finale, we know how HBO will choose to submit its stars.
Dragon Ball Shares the Name of Yamcha's New Love Interest
Yamcha has earned his place as the butt of the Z-Fighters' jokes in the Dragon Ball, with his death scene being transformed into a meme over the years. While the original Dragon Ball character hasn't upped his power level to make himself a threat to the villains that Goku and company routinely face, he did surprisingly find a girlfriend during the events of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' latest arc. Now, the name of Yamcha's girlfriend has been revealed.
A New The Flash Movie Trailer Release Will Reportedly Take a While
The Flash is getting a trailer way later than anyone expected. A new report from One Take News says that the DC Comics film won't be debuting that clip until 2023. Now, that's a huge blow to anyone wanting to see what Ezra Miller is going to bring to Barry Allen on-film this time. But, it probably should have been expected with the extensive production delays and the actor's own legal troubles effectively putting the project's rollout in limbo. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been a champion of the project as he tries to find some kind of foothold for his DC Comics division. Recently, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead the DCU, but there are still a lot of questions that remain when it comes to the future of the brand's output. For now, there is still some fan optimism that the movie will match up with expectations.
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force's Legendary Character Designer Akiman Discusses His Storied Career
Akira Yasuda, better known by the name Akiman, is a legendary character designer in the video games industry. For years, he worked at Capcom and helped create the iconic characters featured in the Street Fighter series. Akiman also worked on Capcom's Marvel fighting games, including X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and X-Men vs. Street Fighter, where he put his distinct spin on Wolverine and other iconic Marvel superheroes. His work has expanded into anime, including the Gundam franchise and Code Geass. After coming to the United States to work on Red Dead Revolver, Akiman returned to Japan and left Capcom.
Watch AEW Star Chris Jericho's Appearance on The Masked Singer
Chris Jericho can be seen every week on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, but when he's not sports entertaining in the ring he is always up for jumping on the stage, and his latest appearance was part of FOX's hit series The Masked Singer. Jericho showed up on the show as The Bride, who was a pink dragon in a wedding dress and veil, though the judges had no idea, so you can imagine their shock when Jericho's voice hit the speakers, singing Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance. You can watch the full appearance by Jericho on The Masked Singer in the video below.
Spider-Man: Tom Holland Contract Rumors Have MCU Fans Buzzing
Tom Holland Spider-Man contract rumors have taken hold of Marvel social media. A report said that the MCU actor has signed a new deal yesterday, but nothing has been announced and other outlets are working to confirm the validity of that statement. But, that isn't going to stop Twitter users from preemptively celebrating the news and speculating how many projects the spectacular actor would be around for. While the fan interest in Holland appearing in Daredevil: Born Again and both upcoming Avengers movies, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. It feels that his Spidey will be around for whatever's waiting in Phase 5 of the MCU. All we can do is wait and enjoy these memes until Marvel Studios and Sony decide to tell the fans something. Check out the great posts down below!
